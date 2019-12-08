House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday and admitted to host Chuck Todd that impeachment is about preventing Trump from being reelected in 2020.

Nadler let the cat out of the bag and admitted what we have known all along — the Dems do not have a candidate who can beat Trump in 2020 so their only hope is to remove him from office.

“We are also faced with a very direct threat that this president put himself repeatedly above the interest of the country and poses a threat to the integrity of the next election…he poses a threat to the integrity of the next election if he’s allowed to continue to do what he’s doing,” Nadler said.

Chuck Todd asked Nadler what the consequences would be if the House impeached Trump and then was acquitted in the Senate.

“I don’t know how [Trump] will take acquittal. I don’t know if he will be acquitted,” Nadler said. “The president poses a threat to our election — that he put himself, his own interests above the interests of the country…”

Chuck Todd then asked Nadler, “If he’s acquitted, do you believe we will have a fair election in 2020?”

“I don’t know. But the president based on his last performance will do everything he can to make it not a fair election and that is part of what gives us the urgency to proceed with this impeachment,” Nadler concluded.

WATCH:

Watch my @MeetThePress interview. The evidence the American people have seen is overwhelming: President Trump put himself before his country. pic.twitter.com/ER7tdyM8EY — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) December 8, 2019

Here’s a shorter clip of the end of Nadler’s interview on “Meet the Press” admitting impeachment is about stopping Trump from being reelected:

Liberal hackery. Here’s VIDEO of @NBCNews political director @chucktodd teeing up House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to question the validity of the 2020 election, if Trump is not removed from office by the Senate. pic.twitter.com/n2U4AsFC6c — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) December 8, 2019

The next House Judiciary impeachment hearing is scheduled for Monday to compete with the DOJ IG report on FISA abuses.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone on Friday sent House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) a letter informing his committee that President Trump’s lawyers will not be participating in his sham impeachment hearing.

“As you know, your impeachment inquiry is completely baseless and has violated basic principles of due process and fundamental fairness,” Cipollone wrote.

“Democrats are finally being honest,” Paul Sperry said about Nadler’s interview with “Sleepy Eyes” Chuck Todd.

Nadler let the cat out of the bag this morning on NBC when he justified impeachment by complaining, “The president poses a threat to our election.” Yes, he does post a threat to your election. Democrats are finally being honest. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 8, 2019

