Finland has just nominated its youngest ever prime minister – who is aged just 34.

Sanna Marin – currently Transport Minster for the country’s Social Democrats – has been picked to lead the country’s five-party coalition government following the resignation of Antti Rinne.

She will become the country’s youngest ever prime minister when she takes control next week.

Rinne resigned earlier this week after coalition member the Centre Party said it had lost confidence in him following his handling of a postal strike.

Marin is understood to be the world’s youngest leader and is twelve months junior to North Korean despot Kim Jong-un, 35.

“We have a lot of work ahead to rebuild trust,” Marin told reporters after winning a narrow vote among the party leadership.

Antti Lindtman, head of the party’s parliamentary group, was runner up.

“We have a joint government programme which glues the coalition together,” Marin said.

The coalition, which took office just six months ago, has agreed to continue with its programme after Rinne announced he was stepping down at the demand of the Centre Party.

Marin has had a swift rise in Finnish politics since becoming head of the city council of her industrial hometown o Tampere at the age of 27.

She will take over in the middle of a 3-day wave of strikes, which will halt production at some of Finland’s largest companies from Monday.

The timing of the change in leadership is awkward for Finland, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union until the end of the year, playing a central role in efforts to hammer out a new budget for the bloc.