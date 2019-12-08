Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley lambasted Canada after America’s northern neighbor backed an anti-Israel resolution last month at the U.N.

“One observer said Canada is making a ‘Faustian bargain,’ trading its integrity for a seat on the Security Council. I speak from experience when I say the United Nations presents many such opportunities to strike a deal with the devil,” Haley said at a U.N. Watch event last Thursday in New York City, according to the National Post.

Haley, who is also a former governor of South Carolina, said that Canada had formerly been a friend of Israel.

“Canada has been, for a long time, balanced and fair-minded towards Israel at the United Nations. It has opposed the pull of the anti-Israel culture,” she said.

Then came a U.N. resolution called “The right of the Palestinian people to self-determination” sponsored by North Korea, Egypt, Nicaragua, Zimbabwe and the “State of Palestine.” The resolution seeks an end “to the Israeli occupation” that began in 1967 after the Six-Day War, Fox News reported.

The resolution “challenges the legitimacy of Israel,” Haley said.

“Canada is now seeking one of the rotating two-year seats on the Security Council. It faces a vote in the General Assembly. Two weeks ago, Canada surprised Israel’s friends by voting for a North Korean resolution that challenges the legitimacy of Israel. This is a resolution that Canadian governments for years have voted against,” she said.

Many on Twitter praised Haley for speaking out.

Such a pity & an embarrassment to Canada that the brilliant @NikkiHaley calls @JustinTrudeau out for voting ‘yes’ to a N. Korean motion delegitimizing our friend Israel. 30 pieces of silver for a seat on the Security Council. Thank you Amb. Haley. @stephenharper we need you! — ℙ (@shurmanator) December 7, 2019

It is a delight to hear Nikki Haley speaking the truth. May God protect and continue to guide here. https://t.co/bkI4uk8FJh #FoxNews — Duane (@duaneCDS) December 7, 2019

Haley gets this right, and painfully so https://t.co/Q6bNWpRjUh Because Canadian foreign policy is mainly about playing to national mythology and vanity, “principles” are a tradable commodity. What’s different now is that more people are noticing. — David Mulroney (@David_Mulroney) December 7, 2019

Haley said currying favor with the majority does not make it right.

“It’s just easier not to rock the boat when the crowd is all going one way,” she said. “It’s hard to be the only one going the other direction. But standing alone on behalf of American interests and values is not something to be embarrassed by.”

Haley said Canada’s change of heart illustrates the difference between it and the United States.

“Standing alone for freedom and human dignity is something to be proud of. In America, we don’t celebrate the mob. We celebrate the person who has the courage and conviction to stand up to the mob,” she said.

“Now we’re seeing an example of this cultural corruption playing out in real time.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

The post Nikki Haley rips into ‘deal with the devil’ over U.N. resolution appeared first on WND.