House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin NunesDevin Gerald NunesTrump denies report that he still uses personal cell phone for calls The Hill’s Morning Report – Dem dilemma on articles of impeachment Conservative Dan Bongino launches alternative to the Drudge Report MORE (R-Calif.) said Sunday that it was “sickening” that Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffPence’s office questions Schiff’s request to declassify more material from official’s testimony: report Sunday talk shows: Lawmakers gear up ahead of Monday’s House Judiciary hearing Trump denies report that he still uses personal cell phone for calls MORE (D-Calif.) had obtained his phone records as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

“I think the whole thing is just sickening, but he did it to one of my current staff members and one of my former staff members who he doesn’t like,” Nunes said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nunes also denied having worked with President Trump Donald John TrumpPence: It’s not a “foregone conclusion” that lawmakers impeach Trump FBI identifies Pensacola shooter as Saudi Royal Saudi Air Force second lieutenant Trump calls Warren ‘Pocahontas,’ knocks wealth tax MORE’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiTrump: Giuliani to deliver report on Ukraine trip to Congress, Barr Trump denies report that he still uses personal cell phone for calls Giuliani draws attention with latest trip to Ukraine MORE to get former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch Marie YovanovitchWashington state Democrat announces retirement The Hill’s Morning Report – Dem impeachment report highlights phone records Phone records detail extent of Giuliani, White House contacts MORE fired, telling Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Maria Sara BartiromoNunes faces potential ethics review over alleged meeting with Ukrainian official CNN’s John King responds to Nunes ‘corrupt’ media remark: ‘Horseshit’ The Hill’s Morning Report — Bloomberg is in; independents sour on impeachment MORE, “If I wanted an ambassador fired, I’d pick up the phone, and I’d call the president. And I’m quite sure the president would take my call, and I’m quite sure the president would probably listen to me.”

“I would have no reason to work it through staff, work it through people I don’t know, work it through Rudy Giuliani. The whole thing is absurd on its face,” he added.

Nunes said the release raised questions of “can just one member, because he doesn’t like someone, and he’s a political opponent of someone — can that member just subpoena records and then release just to embarrass, or to create a distraction, or to build whatever fantasy-land narrative that they continue to build?”

Schiff has denied subpoenaing Nunes’s phone records. Addressing pushback over him obtaining the records on Sunday, Schiff told CBS’ Margaret Brennan “the blowback has only come from the far right.”

“Every investigator seeks phone records to corroborate, sometimes to contradict, a witness’s testimony,” Schiff said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”