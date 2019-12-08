Adam Driver, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas won the acting prizes in the vote, which took place Sunday.

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association on Sunday met to determine their picks for the year’s best in film.

The group announced that voting had begun via Twitter early on Sunday morning.

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite was tapped as best picture, while Bong also was named best director. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was selected as best film runner-up, with the helmer also runner-up for best director. Parasite was selected as runner-up for best screenplay, with Noah Baumbach ultimately winning the award for Marriage Story.

Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas and Adam Driver were among the stars who won the acting prizes in the vote.

The Hollywood Reporter is updating the winners list below as each category is announced.

Best Picture: Parasite

Runner-up: The Irishman

Director: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

Runner-up: Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Actor: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Runner-up: Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Actress: Mary Kay Place (Diane)

Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Supporting Actor: Song Kang Ho (Parasite)

Runner-up: Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Runner-up: Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

Screenplay: Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)

Runner-up: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite)

Documentary: American Factory

Runner-up: Apollo 11

Animation: I Lost My Body

Runner-up: Toy Story 4

Foreign-language: Pain and Glory

Runner-Up: Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Editing: Todd Douglas Miller (Apollo 11)

Runner-up: Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Production Design: Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Runner-up: Ha Jun Lee (Parasite)

Music/Score: Dan Levy (I Lost My Body)

Runner-up: Thomas Newman (1917)

Cinematography: Claire Mathon (Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics)

Runner-up: Roger Deakins (1917)

Career Achievement Award: Elaine May

Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film: Ja’Tovia Gary’s The Governy Documentary

New Generation: Joe Talbot, Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

