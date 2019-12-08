https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/13050008
10:07 AM PST 12/8/2019 by Lexy Perez

Adam Driver, Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas won the acting prizes in the vote, which took place Sunday.

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association on Sunday met to determine their picks for the year’s best in film. 

The group announced that voting had begun via Twitter early on Sunday morning. 

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite was tapped as best picture, while Bong also was named best director. Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was selected as best film runner-up, with the helmer also runner-up for best director. Parasite was selected as runner-up for best screenplay, with Noah Baumbach ultimately winning the award for Marriage Story. 

Jennifer Lopez, Antonio Banderas and Adam Driver were among the stars who won the acting prizes in the vote. 

The Hollywood Reporter is updating the winners list below as each category is announced. 

Best Picture: Parasite 
Runner-up: The Irishman 

Director: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite
Runner-up: Martin Scorsese (The Irishman

Actor: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory
Runner-up: Adam Driver (Marriage Story

Actress: Mary Kay Place (Diane
Runner-up: Lupita Nyong’o (Us)  

Supporting Actor: Song Kang Ho (Parasite)
Runner-up: Joe Pesci (The Irishman

Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers
Runner-up: Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

Screenplay: Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story
Runner-up: Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (Parasite

Documentary: American Factory
Runner-up: Apollo 11

Animation: I Lost My Body 
Runner-up: Toy Story 4 

Foreign-language: Pain and Glory 
Runner-Up: Portrait of a Lady on Fire 

Editing: Todd Douglas Miller (Apollo 11
Runner-up: Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems

Production Design: Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Runner-up: Ha Jun Lee (Parasite

Music/Score: Dan Levy (I Lost My Body)
Runner-up: Thomas Newman (1917)

Cinematography: Claire Mathon (Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics)
Runner-up: Roger Deakins (1917)

Career Achievement Award: Elaine May 

Douglas Edwards Independent/Experimental Film: Ja’Tovia Gary’s The Governy Documentary 

New Generation: Joe Talbot, Jimmie Fails and Jonathan Majors, The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Special Citation:

