Comparing President Donald Trump to a murderous king who tried to kill baby Jesus, Pope Francis offered another recent rebuke of the Trump administration’s border separation policy, according to Breitbart’s Thomas Williams.

“In other parts there are walls that even separate children from parents,” Francis said, per the report. “Herod comes to mind. Yet for drugs, there’s no wall to keep them out.

“The phenomenon of migration is compounded by war, hunger and a ‘defensive mindset,’ which makes us in a state of fear believe that you can defend yourself only by strengthening borders. At the same time, there is exploitation.”

Pope Francis has been a frequent critic of President Trump’s border wall, despite the fact his Vatican City is surrounded by walls in Rome, Italy.

“I must admit that I am shocked by some of the narratives I hear in Europe about borders,” the Pope said, per the report. “Populism is gaining strength.

“The phenomenon of refugees has always existed, but today it is better known because of social differences, hunger, political tensions and especially war. For these reasons, migratory movements are intensifying.”

“The Christian tradition has a rich evangelical experience in dealing with the problem of refugees,” he added, per Breitbart. “We also remember the importance of welcoming the foreigner as the Old Testament teaches us.”