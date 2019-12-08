Despite Pelosi’s sham impeachment proceedings President Trump’s approval rating reached 51% on Friday.
President Obama’s approval rating at the same time in his presidency was 45% – Six points behind President Trump’s number.
This is also despite national mainstream media reporting negatively on the highly successful President Trump 96% of the time.
Barack Obama had a cake walk with the media despite one of the worst records in US history.
At the beginning of last week President Trump’s approval rating was 46%.
After Pelosi announced her sham impeachment to hurt President Trump politically the president’s approval soared 5 points to 51%.
Via Rasmussen.
ICYMI! #Trump‘s daily approval #’s for the week: Mon 46% – Tue 48% – Wed 49% – Thu 52% – Fri 51%… https://t.co/mazBCWoIMy pic.twitter.com/7Nte24uK61
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 7, 2019
