Despite Pelosi’s sham impeachment proceedings President Trump’s approval rating reached 51% on Friday.

President Obama’s approval rating at the same time in his presidency was 45% – Six points behind President Trump’s number.

This is also despite national mainstream media reporting negatively on the highly successful President Trump 96% of the time.

Barack Obama had a cake walk with the media despite one of the worst records in US history.

At the beginning of last week President Trump’s approval rating was 46%.

After Pelosi announced her sham impeachment to hurt President Trump politically the president’s approval soared 5 points to 51%.

Via Rasmussen.

ICYMI! #Trump‘s daily approval #’s for the week: Mon 46% – Tue 48% – Wed 49% – Thu 52% – Fri 51%… https://t.co/mazBCWoIMy pic.twitter.com/7Nte24uK61 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 7, 2019

