Elizabeth Warren earned nearly $2 million as a consultant for corporations and financial firms, according to a report by The Washington Post Sunday night, citing records released by her campaign.

The work was done while she was a law professor at Harvard University, the University of Pennsyvania and others schools, according to the report. Much of the work involved companies involved in bankruptcy.

The documents showed Warren made about $80,000 working for creditors of Enron during its bankruptcy and $20,000 as a consultant for Dow Chemical when it was trying to limit liability from silicone breast implants.

The report comes after Warren told Bloomberg News Sunday said she made about $1.9 million working as a bankruptcy lawyer, a disclosure that comes after weeks of requests from the media and Democratic rivals for her to release her tax returns.

Warren had previously released the names of the clients and cases she took on during her tenure as a law professor at Harvard, as well as 11 years of tax returns, dating back to 2008. The documents released Sunday cover her compensation between 1985 and 2009, but don’t include tax returns.

“We must nominate a candidate who can create the most robust possible contrast against Republicans on conflicts of interest and corruption issues,” Kristen Orthman, Warren’s communications director, said in a statement. “Any candidate who refuses to provide basic details about his or her own record and refuses to allow voters or the press to understand who is buying access to their time and what they are getting in return will be seen by voters as part of the same business-as-usual politics that voters have consistently rejected.”

The release comes as Warren’s Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg demanded last week that she release her tax returns covering her work in the private sector.

Warren fired back by calling on Buttigieg to release the names of the clients he worked with as a consultant at McKinsey & Co.. Buttigieg has released his tax returns from three years there, but says a nondisclosure agreement prevents him from releasing the names of his clients.