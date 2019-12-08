A local television reporter from Savannah, Ga., is going viral online for calling out a man who slapped her on her backside during a live broadcast of a race on Saturday.

In footage that has been making the rounds online this weekend, Alex Bozarjian, who works at NBC affiliate WSAV-3, could be seen covering the local race from the Talmadge Bridge on early Saturday, according to NBC News.

“Woah. Not expecting that,” Bozarjian said laughingly at the start of one clip as a runner in a gorilla suit jogged past her, enthusiastically waving in the camera.

Check out this jerk smacking a @WSAV reporter’s ass live on air. And sorry, that’s my kiddo making horribly timed weird noises in the background. pic.twitter.com/6tzi6P1Jbo — Tonya (@GrrrlZilla) December 7, 2019

However, moments later, while discussing other runners in the local race who have dressed in costume to participate, Bozarjian could be seen visibly shocked after one man jogged past her while slapping her on the behind.

Seconds later, Bozarjian continues with her coverage while still looking on in the direction of the male jogger before the clip ends.

The clip has racked up 7 million views since it was uploaded on Saturday morning.

Bozarjian responded to the viral clip with her a tweet of her own later on Saturday, in which she blasted the male jogger who she said smacked her on the behind.

“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” she said in the viral tweet, which has been received more than half a million like in the past day.

“No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better,” she added.

To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn — Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) December 7, 2019

A spokesperson for the Savannah Police Department told NBC News that the office has been in touch with Bozarjian about the incident and that it will “be working with her in any capacity on how she’d like to move forward with this incident.”

The Savannah Sports Council confirmed via Twitter on Sunday that the male jogger has since been identified and that it “shared his information with the reporter and her station.”

“We will not tolerate behavior like this at a Savannah Sports Council event. We have made the decision to ban this individual from registering for all Savannah Sports Council owned races,” the group added.