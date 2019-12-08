“Saturday Night Live” satirized President TrumpDonald John TrumpPence: It’s not a “foregone conclusion” that lawmakers impeach Trump FBI identifies Pensacola shooter as Saudi Royal Saudi Air Force second lieutenant Trump calls Warren ‘Pocahontas,’ knocks wealth tax MORE‘s relationship with NATO leaders just days after video caught French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Jean-Michel MacronTech finds surprise ally in Trump amid high-stakes tax fight Jane Harman: NATO must use its brain cells to battle these threats The Hill’s Morning Report — Pelosi makes it official: Trump will be impeached MORE, Canadian President Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauTrump’s antics shouldn’t overshadow what he has accomplished in NATO O’Malley shares photo of him with Trudeau: ‘We laugh’ at Trump too Conway: Video of Trudeau gossiping about Trump was ‘childish’ MORE and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apparently gossiping about and mocking the U.S. president.

The skit opened by summarizing the leaders’ exchange, before noting that the audience “should have seen what happened in the NATO cafeteria” during the summit. Jimmy Fallon, as Trudeau, and Paul Rudd, as Macron, then enter the cafeteria with loud guitar music playing in the background.

“Look, it’s Trudeau and Macron, they’re so cool,” a Denmark delegate says.

James Corden, playing Johnson, follows Trudeau and Macron into the cafeteria and joins their three-person crew at one of the lunch tables. Shortly after, Alec Baldwin, as Trump, appears carrying a lunch tray with a few hamburgers placed on it.

“Quiet, it’s Trump. Did you see him speak for 45 minutes the other day?” Rudd’s Macron asked, referencing Trump’s remarks at the NATO summit while sitting alongside Macron. “It was just supposed to be for a photo.”

“Well, if I looked like him, I’d try to distract the photographer, too,” Fallon’s Trudeau jokes, prompting Corden’s Johnson to quip, “he’s no good looking like us three.”

After Baldwin’s Trump asks to sit at their table, both Trudeau and Macron quickly reject his requests, claiming that someone else is planning to sit there.

"We'd love to see you talk and chew at the same time, but we promised this seat to a friend," Rudd's Macron said.

The three leaders go on to praise the physical appearance of Baldwin’s Trump until he leaves. Afterward, they then begin gossiping about him again, with Fallon’s Trudeau calling Trump a “mess.”

“He’s, like, dumber than Boris,” Fallon’s Trudeau said.

The skit later features Trump realizing that he’s been relegated to the “losers table,” with Baldwin joking, “I can’t believe they made me sit with the foreign kid.”

He then again requests to sit with the three leaders. Though this time Rudd’s Macron says that the empty seat at their table has been reserved for German Chancellor Angela Merkel, played by Kate McKinnon.

“Am I actually about to sit at the cool kids table?” McKinnon’s Merkel asks after arriving. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation posted a 25-second clip last week showing Trudeau, Macron and Johnson joking about Trump’s apparent tardiness to bilateral meetings during Tuesday’s NATO summit. The three did not appear to realize their conversation was being recorded. “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top. You just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor,” Trudeau said. Macron could be seen gesturing with his hands and responding, though it is unclear what he said. Trump responded to the viral clip by calling Trudeau “two-faced.” Trudeau has since stressed that he has a “productive and positive relationship” with the U.S. president.