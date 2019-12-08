The Saudi national who opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday, killing three and wounding eight others, hosted a dinner party prior to his attack, where he watched videos of mass shootings with his party guests.

Officials who spoke to the Associated Press also revealed that authorities have, as of Saturday evening, detained 10 Saudi nations on the naval base for questioning while several others remain “unaccounted for.”

The Associated Press reported:

The official who spoke Saturday said one of the three students who attended the dinner party hosted by the attacker recorded video outside the classroom building while the shooting was taking place. Two other Saudi students watched from a car, the official said. Ten Saudi students were being held on the base Saturday while several others were unaccounted for, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity after being briefed by federal authorities.

As TheBlaze previously reported, only six Saudi nationals were being held as of Friday night. Officials have not said if the individuals are connected to Friday’s tragedy.

Sources who spoke to CNN and the AP both said that officials are investigating whether the incident is terrorism-related.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Saturday, “No, I can’t say it’s terrorism at this time. I think we need to let the investigators of the FBI do its work and tell us, get us the facts and we’ll work out from there.”

President Donald Trump said Saturday that Saudi King Salman is “devastated” by what happened and “will be involved in taking care of families and loved ones” of the victims.