Hundreds of illegally registered non-citizen voters were discovered in an investigation by the secretary of state in the key battleground state of Ohio.

Since 1964, no one has won the presidency without winning Ohio.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Wednesday in a letter to Attorney General Dave Yost his review found that 77 of those ineligible noncitizens cast ballots in the 2018 elections, PJ Media reported.

LaRose urged Yost to take legal action.

“I’m confident that you will give this matter the seriousness that our representative democracy deserves by acting quickly to complete your investigations and pursuing prosecution as warranted,” LaRose said.

The Secretary of State said the review “utilized a cross-matching of the voter rolls in the Statewide Voter Registration Database with the list of individuals who have Ohio driver licenses or state identification cards.”

LaRose said that because of “controls and processes of our election system, both voter fraud and voter suppression are exceedingly rare and certainly not as systemic as some claim.”

However, PJ Media’s Paula Bolyard argued no one knows how much voter fraud goes on or how many election outcomes are affected, because it’s difficult to detect and even harder to prosecute election crimes.

In Ohio, where voters need only present a utility bill or government check to cast a ballot. Any voter can request an absentee ballot without stating a reason.

1,200 instances of voter fraud

In March, WND reported, the Heritage Foundation released documentation of nearly 1,200 “proven” instances of voter fraud in just the last couple of years.

In November 2018, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., accused elections officials in his state of violating laws in their vote recount, spotlighted a directive from a state Democratic Party leader he saw as evidence of fraud.

After the 2018 election, Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate campaign sued the Broward County elections supervisor to turn over records regarding how ballots are being counted. He accused election officials of trying to thwart the will of the voters.

In an undercover video released by Project Veritas in April, a New Hampshire resident admitted to voting twice in the 2018 general election.

Heading into the 2018 elections, Heritage documented that a Colorado woman who died in 2009 was recorded to have voted in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. In another of many examples of fraud, a ballot in the name of deceased World War II veteran John Grosso was cast in a 2006 primary election.

Nearly 2 million voters remained on the rolls after their passing, according to a 2012 Pew study.

WND assembled a list of vote fraud reports following the 2012 election, including one in which 108 percent of registered voters in a locale voted for Obama.

