In a spoof of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s hot mic moment this week, the cold open of “Saturday Night Live” mocked world leaders as petty high schoolers in a cafeteria.

“Did you see him speak for 45 minutes the other day?” actor Paul Rudd said, imitating France President Emmanuel Macron. “It was just supposed to be for a photo.”

“Well if I looked like him I’d try to distract the photographer, too,” Jimmy Fallon responded as Trudeau.

“He’s not good looking like us three,” Jimmy Corden said as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

President Donald Trump, played by Alec Baldwin, then walked up, asking if he could sit at an open seat at the high schoolers’ “cool” table.

“We’d love to see you talk and chew at the same time, but we promised this seat to a friend,” Rudd’s Macron said.

“Well, I’m Boris’ friend, right Boris?” Baldwin’s Trump asked.

“Don’t make this harder than it already is,” Corden’s Johnson replied. “I’m hanging out with these guys now.”

The trio invited a smitten German Chancellor Angela Merkel, played by Kate McKinnon, to the table and tasked Johnson with slapping an “Impeach Me” sign on his back.

The skit ended with Cecily Strong’s first lady Melania Trump rejecting bullying in a mock-up of her “Be Best” campaign.