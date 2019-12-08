It’s the story that won’t die, and rightly so. Speaker Nancy Pelosi jumped all over journalist James Rosen for daring to ask the question the rest of us think: Do you hate President Trump, Speaker Pelosi? Her unhinged response to a perfectly logical question deserves all the mocking it is getting, especially by NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

To refresh your memory, during a press conference last week Speaker Pelosi addressed questions about impeachment. She claimed that she has a “heart full of love” and Rosen only asked the question because Rep. Doug Collins accused her of having anger and hatred toward President Trump. Collins is the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judicial Committee. He is a strong supporter of President Trump.

During Saturday night’s show, actress Kate McKinnon played Pelosi in a skit during the Weekend Update segment. Colin Jost, a co-writer and co-anchor of the segment introduced her. Pelosi said that she’s not impeaching President Trump because she hates him, but “because rules”. Yes, that’s as articulate as Pelosi routinely comes off. “It is Trump’s fault. It’s not the lifeguard’s fault for evacuating the pool; it’s the rich kid, for taking a dook in the deep end.”

Funny, she showed no nod to irony as she compares Trump to “the rich kid”, as she is very wealthy herself. Jost asked if it is true that she prays for Trump and she clasped her hands together to pray.

“If he has to be president, please make him be a little better at any of it,” she began. “And please take him — not to Heaven, just somewhere else, just for a little while. Mama needs a break.” Continuing, McKinnon’s Pelosi asked the lord to teach Trump values “and the Golden Rule — what it is and that it is not a sex thing. Help him with his cares and concerns — like help him to have those about anyone and anything. Here’s an idea: Maybe place a curse on him like the movie ‘Liar Liar,’ where he’s forced to tell the truth for just one week. Come on, Lord, even you know that’d be funny.”

At least Pelosi admits to being overly aggressive in her ridiculous prayer. Then she doubled down and dragged Republicans in general into her ugliness (they lost their balls) with the added bonus of wishing Senator Lindsay Graham the blessing of “a baby who’s black and gay.” Wow. The racist and homophobic tendencies of liberals is on full display with that “joke”. Usually, the left is busy trying to prove how inclusive they are and tolerant of others’ lifestyles. Wishing a baby on Graham like that is meant as a punishment.

Meanwhile, though her supporters like to hold Pelosi up as someone who is above exploiting her partisan actions for fundraising purposes, just in time for your Christmas shopping, the Pelosi campaign is selling “Don’t Mess with Nancy” sweatshirts. It’s from her unhinged rant to James Rosen:

“As a Catholic, I resent your using the word ‘hate’ in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone,” she told Sinclair reporter James Rosen. “I was raised in a way that is a heart full of love and always pray for the president. And I still pray for the president. And I pray for the president all the time, so don’t mess with me when it comes to words like that.”

The problem with the premise that Nancy Pelosi is a badass is being exposed daily. She was reluctant to jump into the impeachment as her far left members of the House began demanding it. Then she decided to appease them in order to retain her position and now what she feared most is playing out. The general public sees the strong-fisted partisanship of this circus. Public opinion is not going the way Democrats hoped. It’s been clear for some time that the House will go forward, vote in favor of impeachment in a single party vote, and then the trial in the Senate will commence. The Senate will not vote for Trump’s impeachment – Leader McConnell has his ducks in a row. So, Trump remains in office as president and will have an asterik beside his name in history books. Pelosi the Badass won’t be able to impeach the president, much less remove him from office.

Speaker Pelosi may want to think a little harder about retirement. She promised to only serve 2 terms as Speaker of the House this time. If she is unable to hold on to the House in 2020, she’ll leave office with further embarrassment. Kudos to SNL for showing her true character.

[embedded content]