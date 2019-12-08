Two people were fatally shot outside a nightclub in Norrköping, Sweden, as gang violence continues to plague the country.

The incident took place outside a nightclub shortly before police were alerted at 1:2o a.m. and found two men outside of the nightclub with gunshot wounds. The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, but police said they died of their injuries a short time later, Aftonbladet reports.

“I heard gunshots and went. There were two people shot in the street just outside,” a witness told the newspaper. Investigators say the two men were residents of Östergötland county and Örebro county, and both were in their forties.

Sweden PM Claims No Link Between Rising Gang Crime and Mass Migration https://t.co/ovC52Hoxa3 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) November 19, 2019

While police initially brought in a person for questioning around an hour after the shooting, they were released two hours later with investigators saying the person was not a suspect in the case.

The two fatal shootings came only days after a 25-year-old man was shot dead in the multicultural city of Malmö. So far, police have arrested two people in connection with the murder and said the victim was linked to gang crime through his older brother who led a criminal gang.

One of the suspected shooters is also said to have a long criminal record as well, with prior convictions for firearms offences as well as fraud, and he had been sentenced in a fraud case as recently as November.

Another shooting occurred in the city of Kristianstad at around 5 a.m. and saw a residential building shot at with what police described as automatic gunfire.

Gang violence has become a significant issue in Sweden, with there also being a surge in explosive attacks.

While the Social Democrat government has promised to address the problem, only around eight per cent of the Swedish public say they trust the government to tackle the issue in the next five years.

Just Eight Per Cent of Swedes Think Leftist Govt Will Solve Gang Violence https://t.co/dAZgbOIJxR — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 1, 2019

@TomlinsonCJ Follow Chris Tomlinson on Twitter ator email at ctomlinson(at)breitbart.com