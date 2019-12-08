The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee on Sunday said the Democrats’ weekend document dump shows the impeachment inquiry is a “farce.”

Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) told Fox News's "Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo" that the Judiciary Committee Democrats' report defining the impeachable offenses against President Trump released Saturday showed they are "desperately focused on impeaching this president."

“This is not fair,” Collins said in the interview. “There’s no way we could process these thousand documents. But better yet, the Democrats can’t process these documents because this is something that they’re looking to do and use tomorrow, but they’re not even read. This is a show. This is a farce.”

The ranking member of the committee criticized the Democrats for using the committee as "a puppet" for Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) to do their "bidding and dirty work."

“I don’t know why they’re doing it this fast,” he said. “I don’t know why they’re practicing this weekend for a hearing tomorrow in which they’re going to have scripted questions to a bunch of high-priced consultants that they brought in to present their reports because, at the end of the day, we can read the reports.”

Collins added that the Democratic leaders should be “ashamed” for framing the hearing as informative and factual in an attempt to adjust public opinion.

The committee will hold an impeachment hearing Monday to review evidence from investigators as the House moves forward with drafting articles of impeachment against Trump.

The Intelligence Committee held hearings last month with current and former Trump officials who testified about the White House’s controversial relationship with Ukraine.

A whistleblower report about Trump's request to the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden sparked the inquiry in the House.