On Sunday, President Trump again blasted the impeachment inquiry, claiming that Democrats are changing the rules just hours before Monday’s hearing because they “can’t win the game.”

“Less than 48 hours before start of the Impeachment Hearing Hoax, on Monday, the No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats are, believe it or not, changing the Impeachment Guidelines because the facts are not on their side,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “When you can’t win the game, change the rules!”

The House Judiciary Committee report released on Saturday outlines the constitutional grounds on which Democrats will move forward with impeaching Trump. The committee is set to hear evidence in a hearing on Monday.

The Judiciary report updates existing impeachment guidelines, which set out the procedure by which a president can be impeached and removed from office. Trump may have been referencing amended rules that address Trump’s effort to keep administration officials and others from complying with congressional subpoenas.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Sunday that a vote on articles of impeachment could come as early as this week. “It’s possible. I don’t know,” he said in an interview that aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“My goal is to do it as expeditiously but as fairly as possible, depending on how long it takes,” Nadler said. “There are possible drafts various people are writing, but the fact is we’re not going to make the decisions as to how broad the articles should be, as to what they contain and what the wording is, until after the hearing tomorrow.”

Nadler added: “We have a very rock-solid case. I think the case we have if presented to a jury would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat.”

“There is considerable direct evidence,” Nadler said, adding that “it ill behooves a president or his partisans to say you don’t have enough direct evidence when the reason we don’t have even more evidence is the president has ordered everybody in the executive branch not to cooperate with Congress in the impeachment inquiry.”

Trump, sitting in the White House on a cold, blustery, Washington D.C. day, went on a Twitter tear.

“@SenTedCruz — “The Democrats are now admitting that they can’t prove a crime, they can’t prove a law was violated, and here’s why. Any president, any administration, is justified in investigating corruption, and there was serious evidence of real corruption concerning Hunter…” he wrote.

“…Biden on the board of the largest natural gas company in Ukraine, getting paid $83,000 a month, 10 times as much as a board member of @exxonmobil.” Thank you Ted. He also made a fortune from China and others, but zero before his father became V.P. @MeetThePress”

A few minutes later he tweeted again.

“Any president has the authority to investigate corruption. The President himself released the transcript of the call. Now the Democrats have no evidence of a crime and no evidence of violating the law. This is a kangaroo court in the House, but it’s going to go to the Senate…” he wrote.

“… it’s going to go nowhere. They are going to impeach not because they have the evidence, but because they hate the president. I think the American people know that this is a waste of time, this is Democrats putting on a circus. @SenTedCruz interviewed by Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd.”

