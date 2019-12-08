America has never had such a dishonest and hate-filled mainstream media as it does today.

As Sean Hannity says, “The media is dead.”

And, sadly, even many of the FOX News personalities have become intolerant Trump-bashers.

On Sunday President Trump pointed out how he was alone able to increase NATO contributions by $530 billion.

And he also pointed out how the unhinged and hateful media mocked him when he returned from the London meetings.

According to Tony Shaffer at Townhall — At the latest NATO summit in London this month, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance is “making real progress” on burden-sharing, pointing out that Canada and the European allies have invested an additional $130 billion on defense since 2016, with the goal of increasing their defense spending by a combined $400 billion by 2024.

I got NATO countries to pay 530 Billion Dollars a year more, and the U.S. less, and came home to a Fake News Media that mocked me. Didn’t think that was possible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

