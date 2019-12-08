President TrumpDonald John TrumpPence: It’s not a “foregone conclusion” that lawmakers impeach Trump FBI identifies Pensacola shooter as Saudi Royal Saudi Air Force second lieutenant Trump calls Warren ‘Pocahontas,’ knocks wealth tax MORE claimed in a Sunday tweet that Democrats are changing impeachment guidelines hours before the next House Judiciary Committee hearing.

Trump said the “No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats” chose to adjust the guidelines 48 hours before the “Impeachment Hearing Hoax” scheduled for Monday because “the facts are not on their side.”

“When you can’t win the game, change the rules!” he added.

Less than 48 hours before start of the Impeachment Hearing Hoax, on Monday, the No Due Process, Do Nothing Democrats are, believe it or not, changing the Impeachment Guidelines because the facts are not on their side. When you can’t win the game, change the rules! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2019

The Judiciary Committee on Saturday released a report from the majority staff explaining the constitutional grounds for impeaching Trump after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said earlier in the week that the House would draft articles of impeachment.

The report also lays out the impeachment inquiry process conducted in the House, which GOP lawmakers and Trump have criticized.

The committee will hear evidence against Trump in a hearing Monday after last week’s hearing with constitutional experts.