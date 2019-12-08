An American graduate student who spent the past three years as a prisoner of Iran is finally free.

Xiyue Wang, 38, was allowed to go free in exchange for Iranian citizen Massoud Soleimani, who had been charged with violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Wang was released in Switzerland.

The graduate student, who was born in China, is a naturalized American citizen. He was working on his Ph.D. at Princeton University at the time of his arrest, according to NBC News.

Can’t wait to welcome you back home, @FreeXiyueWang. pic.twitter.com/C7yyeJIA5W — Department of State (@StateDept) December 7, 2019

CNN quoted an unnamed Trump administration official as saying Wang was in “good health,” “very, very good humor” and “good spirits,” and will take a “brief break in Germany” before returning to the U.S.

Wang arrived in Germany on Saturday and was undergoing a medical exam at the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, which is operated by the U.S. Army.

President Donald Trump celebrated the exchange on Twitter.

“Taken during the Obama Administration (despite $150 Billion gift), returned during the Trump Administration. Thank you to Iran on a very fair negotiation. See, we can make a deal together!” Trump tweeted.

Taken during the Obama Administration (despite $150 Billion gift), returned during the Trump Administration. Thank you to Iran on a very fair negotiation. See, we can make a deal together! https://t.co/rZaY9p8xzV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

The United States will not rest until we bring every American wrongfully detained in Iran and around the world back home to their loved ones! https://t.co/2kWgJhvrtY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also tweeted about the release.

Glad that Professor Massoud Soleimani and Mr. Xiyue Wang will be joining their families shortly. Many thanks to all engaged, particularly the Swiss government. pic.twitter.com/1TeZUL0CDG — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) December 7, 2019

Trump struck a conciliatory tone in comments to the media about the deal.

“We’re very happy to have our hostage back. The whole Princeton University community is very thrilled. And there was a one-on-one hostage swap,” Trump said, according to a White House media pool report.

“I think it’s a great thing for Iran,” he said. “It might have been a precursor to what could be done.”

The White House also released a statement about the exchange.

“After more than three years of being held prisoner in Iran, Xiyue Wang is returning to the United States. A Princeton University graduate student, Mr. Wang had been held under the pretense of espionage since August 2016,” the statement said.

“We thank our Swiss partners for their assistance in negotiating Mr. Wang’s release with Iran. The highest priority of the United States is the safety and well-being of its citizens. Freeing Americans held captive is of vital importance to my Administration, and we will continue to work hard to bring home all our citizens wrongfully held captive overseas,” the statement said.

Qu Hua, Wang’s wife, said in a statement: “Our family is complete once again.”

“Our son Shaofan and I have waited three long years for this day and it’s hard to express in words how excited we are to be reunited with Xiyue. We are thankful to everyone who helped make this happen,” she said.

