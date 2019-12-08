President TrumpDonald John TrumpPence: It’s not a “foregone conclusion” that lawmakers impeach Trump FBI identifies Pensacola shooter as Saudi Royal Saudi Air Force second lieutenant Trump calls Warren ‘Pocahontas,’ knocks wealth tax MORE lashed out Sunday at the media over its coverage of the recent NATO summit in Europe, claiming news outlets “mocked” him despite what he characterized as a fruitful trip overseas.

“I got NATO countries to pay 530 Billion Dollars a year more, and the U.S. less, and came home to a Fake News Media that mocked me. Didn’t think that was possible!” the president tweeted Sunday.

Trump has repeatedly taken credit for increased NATO spending commitments after frequently accusing European allies of not paying their fair share relative to the U.S., but the organization’s European states have been steadily increasing their defense commitments since 2014, when Russia annexed the U.S. territory of Crimea, according to Foreign Policy.

The NATO summit made headlines after a clip surfaced of a group of other Western leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Justin Pierre James TrudeauTrump’s antics shouldn’t overshadow what he has accomplished in NATO O’Malley shares photo of him with Trudeau: ‘We laugh’ at Trump too Conway: Video of Trudeau gossiping about Trump was ‘childish’ MORE, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Jean-Michel MacronTech finds surprise ally in Trump amid high-stakes tax fight Jane Harman: NATO must use its brain cells to battle these threats The Hill’s Morning Report — Pelosi makes it official: Trump will be impeached MORE appearing to gossip about Trump.

Trump later called Trudeau “two-faced” when asked about the conversation.