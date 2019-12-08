Forces backed by Russia are behind the downing of a U.S. drone that was shot down over the Libyan capital of Tripoli last month, a top U.S. general says.

Gen. Stephen Townsend, who leads U.S. Africa Command, said that the ground forces around Tripoli that downed the drone “didn’t know it was a U.S. remotely piloted aircraft when they fired on it.”

“But they certainly know who it belongs to now and they are refusing to return it. They say they don’t know where it is but I am not buying it,” Townsend told Reuters.

A U.S. military investigation determined that the drone, which was shot down on Nov. 21, was downed by either Russian military contractors or the Libyan National Army, Africa Command spokesman Air Force Col. Christopher Karns said.

The LNA is allied with Russia and fighting against Libya’s internationally recognized Government of National Accord in an effort to capture Tripoli. Libya has been unstable ever since the 2011 U.S.-backed effort to oust Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi.

USA has accused Russia of destabilizing Libya. However, Libya became a war-torn country after USA, France, England invaded the country under the guise of toppling Gaddafi and bringing democracy. Libya’s massive gold reserves went ‘missing’ after the invasion. — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) November 29, 2019

Karns said the U.S. believed the ground forces that shot down the U.S. aircraft acted after “mistaking it for an opposition” drone.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Russia is trying to “put their finger on the scale” in Libya’s civil war to promote its own advantage.

Townsend said he was concerned that Russian involvement would compromise Libya’s “territorial sovereignty and AFRICOM’s counter-terrorism mission.”

“This highlights the malign influence of Russian mercenaries acting to influence the outcome of the civil war in Libya, and who are directly responsible for the recent and sharp increase in fighting, casualties and destruction around Tripoli,” Townsend said.

The most illuminating facet of #Reuters’ exclusive #Africom story on #US drone shot down by #Russian PMC #Wagner is as follows:#US Army Gen Stephen Townsend’s comments are astoundingly weak. They reveal a profound acceptance of the #Russians’ presence in W #Libya.#OvalOffice https://t.co/sWXsF4WBKC — Jalel Harchaoui (@JMJalel_H) December 7, 2019

Mohammed Ali Abdallah, advisor for U.S. affairs in Libya’s GNA, said more than 1,400 Russian mercenaries serve with the LNA, which is commanded by Khalifa Haftar, and that they were most likely the one who downed the drone

“Only the Russians have that ability — and they were operating where it happened,” Abdallah said.

He indicated Russia did not want to take the blame for the accident.

“It’s our understanding that Haftar was asked by his Russian partners to claim responsibility, despite not having the capability or equipment to shoot down a U.S. drone,” he said.

Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs David Schenker said the State Department is looking at imposing sanctions on the Russian military contractor now active in Libya, according to Military Times.

“The way that this organization of Russians in particular has operated before raises the specter of large-scale casualties in civilian populations,” he said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.