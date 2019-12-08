(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A reporter covering the start of the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run was horrified when a competitor suddenly smacked her rear end as he ran past.

“To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me,” said Alex Bozarjian of WSAV in Savannah, Georgia. “No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better.”

Video of the live broadcast showed a shocked Bozarjian after being struck by a stranger on the bridge as she quickly looked around to see if she could spot her assailant.

