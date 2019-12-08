On Wednesday, a video went viral on social media seemingly showcasing a portion of President Donald Trump’s new southern border wall failing to do its job. At least one illegal immigrant, using a rope ladder, scales the border wall and takes off before border patrol agents show up on scene, the video appears to show.

Here’s the video, which has been viewed nearly 8.5 million times:

This is the newly replaced wall along the US/MEXICO border. #TheWall pic.twitter.com/MIrD3HhVsE — J. Omar Ornelas (@fotornelas) December 4, 2019

However, on Thursday, Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO) shared a video of a border patrol agent explaining that the illegal immigrant who seemed to successfully cross the border was quickly apprehended by officers, thanks to the design of the wall and other security measures.

“Yesterday, a video showing someone illegally crossing into the United States over the new border wall went viral,” Rep. Graves captioned the tweet. “Today the Border Patrol revealed there was more to the story.”

“Spoiler alert: the suspect didn’t get away – and the wall worked as planned,” the Republican added.

“Less than 24 hours ago, a video showed up on both Facebook and Twitter showing an individual climbing the border wall. That individual was assisted by the use of a rope ladder and two subjects on the Mexican side,” the officer explains. “In the video clip, the individual makes it over the border wall and begins to run north into the United States.”

“I’m standing in the exact location where this incident took place,” the officer continued. “The border wall systems consists of not only a physical barrier, but also lighting, patrol roads, and detection technology. While the physical barrier serves to slow down illicit traffic, the detection technology alerts our agents as to where and when threats emerge. The patrol roads allow for a rapid response.”

“In this particular incident,” he said, “the border wall system worked exactly as designed. The illicit traffic was slowed down. The detection technology alerted our agents. Agents responded, and the subject was apprehended.”

“That subject turned out to be a 16-year-old Mexican male. All too often, criminal organizations exploit juveniles in this regard,” the agent said. “Through partnerships with the government of Mexico, coordination is currently underway to locate the other two subjects involved in this incident.”

“Crossing illegally into the United States is a federal crime. Those who violate the law will be held accountable and there are consequences to these actions,” the officer concluded.

Yesterday, a video showing someone illegally crossing into the United States over the new border wall went viral. Today the Border Patrol revealed there was more to the story. Spoiler alert: the suspect didn’t get away—and the wall worked as planned. #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/oY6ondY4pX — Rep. Sam Graves (@RepSamGraves) December 5, 2019

As noted by Fox News in August, the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers sounded the alarm on so-called “child recycling” at the southern border.

“Administration officials and GOP lawmakers have been trying to bring attention to the problem of child trafficking and ‘child recycling’ whereby kids are used by multiple migrants to take advantage of restrictions that limit how long family units can be held in detention before being released into the U.S. while their asylum cases are considered,” Fox reported.

“Unfortunately we see that all too often now … adults that are bringing children with them that are not their own to try and take advantage of what they perceive as a loophole in our law that would allow them to be released into the United States,” acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan told the House Oversight Committee in July.

“There are one in five cases, according to ICE, of groups of people coming over with children, saying ‘these are our children’ – when they say that, they get preferential treatment through the asylum process – and then we have later found out they are not even related, so the DNA testing helps us to determine if they’re telling the truth or not,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) told the outlet.