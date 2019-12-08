Warning: This post contains a minor spoiler for Hallmark Channel movie “A Christmas Love Story.”

Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Kristin Chenoweth has publicly backed the pro-life message shared in a new Hallmark Channel movie in which the 51-year-old stars.

“A Christmas Love Story,” according to blog Just Jared, features a scene where “someone meets their birth mother for the very first time.”

Chenoweth, who was adopted herself, told viewers via Facebook Live that the scene really hit home for her.

“That scene happened to me,” the actress said. “I am adopted and I had this virtually same conversation with my birth mom.”

“I remember [my birth mom] saying to me, ‘Can you ever forgive me?’ And I was like, ‘There’s nothing to forgive. You gave me such a great life.’ I got the right parents,’” she recalled.

“Anyway, that scene is very special to me because we developed it around exactly what happened in my life,” she said.

Chenoweth detailed how she feels blessed for both her biological mother and the woman who raised her. “One gave me life,” she said, “and one gave me a life.”

On social media, Chenoweth reaffirmed her support of the pro-life message when she responded to Mallory Quigley, who serves as Vice President of Communications at pro-life advocacy group Susan B. Anthony List.

“Oh em gee. Beautiful #Prolife message in [Hallmark Channel] Christmas Love Story movie starring [Kristin Chenoweth],” posted Quigley.

“Thank you,” the actress responded. “Told from my gut.”

Thank you. Told from my gut. https://t.co/YM8040bxHB — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) December 8, 2019

Chenoweth is open about her Christian faith. During the same question-and-answer session, a questioner revealed that the actress stopped in the middle of the Starbucks to pray for a young man who recently passed away, though she never met him. Both the questioner and Chenoweth were brought to tears over the emotional story.

“I just wanted to let you know that you were an angel in my life a few years ago,” the woman told Chenoweth. “My best friend died in a car accident. His other best friend is (actor) Norbert Butz. And Norbert sang at the memorial … and right before he went to the memorial, he ran into you.”

Chenoweth immediately knew what the questioner was referencing.

“I’ve always wanted to meet you to thank you, because when Norbert told you about what happened, you said, ‘Well, I wanna pray for him.’ And you stopped in a Starbucks right then and prayed for him,” the woman continued. “And it meant a lot to everyone.”

Though Hollywood seems packed with folks “shouting their abortions” and pushing Planned Parenthood talking points at any and every opportunity available, there are some in the ranks who have been brave enough to push pro-life messaging.

For example, according to pro-life group Save The Storks, “Everybody Loves Raymond” and “The Middle” actress Patricia Heaton consistency uses her platform for advancing life. “Heaton recently spoke out against Iceland’s genocide of preborn children with Down syndrome, and she frequently posts pro-life content on her social media platforms. Heaton has spoken out against abortion, embryonic stem cell research, and euthanasia,” the site detailed.

WATCH:

