UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell, coming off of a big win Saturday night, had a very special bonus offer for the President: if Donald Trump needs him, Mitchell is available to beat up any of the President’s political foes. For free.

Mitchell was already having an excellent night, having pulled off a rare “Twister submission” against opponent Matt Sayles, defeating Sayles in the first round at Saturday night’s UFC event in Washington, D.C.

Mitchell is only the second MMA fighter to subdue an opponent with the Twister submission in the octagon, according to MMAFighting.com. “Mitchell joins ‘The Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung as the only fighters to pull off the Twister—a move created by Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Eddie Bravo—inside the UFC Octagon,” they reported Saturday.

The Twister is “the most painful move” in UFC and hasn’t been seen in eight years. But it’s what Mitchell did after he’d gotten the win — at just over four minutes into the first round — that made headlines. Speaking to announcers after the match, Mitchell offered to take his show on the road to the White House.

“And Donald Trump,” Mitchell yelled, “I’m up here in D.C. If you need help with some politicians, holler at me brother; I’ll do it for free!”

Twitter erupted.

“Hire this man!” one user exclaimed.

President Donald Trump himself has a good relationship with the UFC and combat sports in general. Last night, the President congratulated mixed martial artist Tito Ortiz on his victory over Alberto El Patron at a match in McAllen, Texas. Ortiz, a staunch and outspoken Republican, made his theme of the night “Trump 2020,” wore Trump’s name on his shorts and his flag, and had “Trump 2020” on banners hanging around his support team.

“Congratulations to @TitoOrtiz on tonight’s huge WIN, a Great American Patriot,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

It’s unlikely, of course, that Trump will miss the news about Mitchell.

Mitchell should also help Trump make his case to the press that UFC is definitely in his corner. Several mainstream media outlets tried to claim that Trump had “lost” fans of mixed martial arts after the president appeared at UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden in New York City back in early November.

Several sources, like The Guadian, claimed Trump was “booed” at the event, echoing an experience the president had when he appeared at a World Series game the week before in Washington, D.C. Updates to the story, from NBC News and elsewhere, claimed the the reception was “mixed.” Other sources, with reporters on the ground, said Trump was welcomed with open arms at the event, and Trump himself claimed walking into UFC 244 was like “walking into a Trump rally.”

“Walking into Madison Square Garden last night with @danawhite for the big @UFC Championship fight was a little bit like walking into a Trump Rally. Plenty of MAGA & KAG present. Great energy. Fantastic job Dana! Heading to D.C. and then to Kentucky for a big @MattBevin Rally…” Trump tweeted, the morning after the fight.

Trump and UFC president Dana White have been close friends for some time, and White has notably said that he “would never say anything negative” about Trump because of the president’s support and friendship as White built UFC into a powerhouse.