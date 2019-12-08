Efforts to oust Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro have not only failed, but they might have made him stronger as its economy shows subtle improvement, street protests have subsided, and the opposition is embroiled in corruption claims, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“Maduro is probably feeling better about himself right now than he has in the last several years,” former U.S. National Security Council official Fernando Cutz told the Journal. “I am less optimistic right now than I have been in the last three years. I don’t see any reason to forecast that 2020 will bring positive change for the people of Venezuela.”

Juan Guaidó’s claims to replace Maduro amid hunger and medical shortfalls in Venezuela have lost their momentum, which has coincided with the departure of John Bolton as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, and investigation into corruption of his own backers, according to the report.

“All of this really solidifies Maduro,” Tulane University Venezuela expert David Smilde told the Journal. “We are seeing a crumbling of this opposition unity that started last January.”

Also, Venezuela has began permitting U.S. dollars in its economy as migrants who fled are sending billions back into the country, the Journal reported.

“There’s been an upturn – 100% of the products that we sell are sold in dollars,” businessman Osman Bolívar told the Journal.

“We’ve adapted in order to survive. What Guaidó has proposed is just a dream.”

Still, U.S. diplomat Elliott Abrams rebuted Maduro’s gains as “flatly wrong,” according to the report.

“If the situation were stabilizing, Russia and China would be lending more money to the regime, knowing it could pay them back,” Abrams told the Journal. “Instead they are working hard to get money out now and are committing zero new money, because they know the regime’s situation is so precarious.”