Democrats are expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday that will focus on abuse of power and obstructing Congress, and would be voted on by the full House next week, according to three officials familiar with the matter.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) met with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and other committee chairmen Monday night after a nine-hour hearing in which a Democratic counsel laid out the party’s case against Trump. The three officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private talks, cautioned that the plan had not been finalized.
Leaving a meeting with Pelosi, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) told reporters that he and the chairmen of other House committees would announce specific articles at a news conference at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
At an event hosted by the Wall Street Journal on Monday night, Pelosi said no final decision had been made.
“You think I’m going to tell you the articles of impeachment?” she said when asked about the matter. “We’re in a place where our members, our leadership of our committees of jurisdiction have now gotten the last input” about the conduct at issue, she added. “They’ll make a determination, a recommendation as to how we will go forward and what the articles will be.”
Under the current plan, the Judiciary Committee would vote on the articles Thursday, according to two people familiar with the matter, setting up a floor vote next week.
Democrats laid the groundwork for the charges Monday, lambasting Trump as a danger to the country during a contentious Judiciary panel hearing that foreshadowed a likely party-line vote on the articles.
Describing Trump as a “continuing risk to the country,” Nadler forcefully accused the president of using his office to pressure Ukraine to launch political investigations and then trying to block Congress from investigating him.
“President Trump put himself before country,” he said. “The president welcomed foreign interference in our election in 2016, he demanded it in 2020, and then he got caught.”
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left speaks with ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., after the House Judiciary Committee hearing of investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, Dec. 9, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The hearing is being held for the Judiciary Committee to formally receive evidence in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, whom Democrats say held back military aid for Ukraine while demanding they investigate his political rivals. The White House declared it would not participate in the hearing.
A staffer carries out a pasteboard after the end of a public impeachment inquiry hearing on Dec. 9.
A bust of former House Speaker Nicholas Longworth, R-Ohio, stands behind television news equipment on Dec. 9.
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) (2nd L) speaks during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9.
U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) attends a public impeachment inquiry hearing with the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 9.
Rep. Luis Correa, D-Calif., speaks as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative on Dec. 9.
Stephen Castor, Minority Counsel for House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, prepares to testify as the House Judiciary Committee receives presentations of evidence in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 9.
Republican counsel Ashley Hurt Callen, joined at right by Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., questions a witness on Dec. 9.
House Intelligence Committee majority counsel Daniel Goldman (R), and House Judiciary Committee minority counsel Steve Castor are sworn in on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 9, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Republican staff attorney Steve Castor testifies as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, on Dec. 9, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
Majority Counsel Barry Berke testifies during the House Judiciary Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on Dec. 9.
Democratic staff attorney Barry Berke speaks as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, on Dec. 9, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
The U.S. House Judiciary Committee holds an evidentiary hearing to receive counsel presentations of evidence from the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on, Dec. 9.
House Judiciary Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler, left, speaks with senior Republican on the Judiciary Committee Rep. Doug Collins during a hearing on Capitol Hill on Dec. 9.
Stephen Castor, Minority Counsel for House Judiciary and House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, prepares to testify during the hearing on Dec. 9.
A protestor shouts as the House Judiciary Committee hears investigative findings in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 9.
Republican staff attorney Steve Castor, left, and Democratic staff attorney Barry Berke arrive to testify, on Dec. 9.
A woman walks past the U.S. Capitol dome early in the morning on another day of the continued impeachment inquiry hearings, on Dec. 9.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., makes a statement at the Capitol in Washington, on Dec. 5. Pelosi announced that the House is moving forward to draft articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (C) (D-NY) confers with Rep. Doug Collins (R) (R-GA) and majority counsel Norm Eisen (L) during an impeachment hearing where Constitutional scholars Noah Feldman of Harvard University, Pamela Karlan of Stanford University, Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina, and Jonathan Turley of George Washington University testified before the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 4 in Washington, DC. This is the first hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. The Judiciary Committee will decide whether to draft official articles of impeachment against President Trump to be voted on by the full House of Representatives.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., center, with members of the committee, speaking during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Trump on Dec. 4 on Capitol Hill in Washington.
A member of the public uses binoculars to watch the first U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 4.
Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, Democrat from Texas, holds up copies of the Mueller Report as she questions Constitutional scholars during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 4.
Scene during the hearing of the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 4.
News photographers and members of the committee look towards the witnesses during the first U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 4.
Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, and Representative Martha Roby, Republican of Alabama, attend a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Dec. 4.
A U.S. Capitol police officer watches from in front of a video monitor displaying part of the call record of President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the House Judiciary Committee holds their first hearing on the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 4.
Constitutional law experts University of North Carolina Law School professor Michael Gerhardt, left, talks with George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley as they arrive to testify during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee on the constitutional grounds for the impeachment of President Donald Trump, on Dec. 4, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Pamela Karlan, professor of Public Interest Law and co-director of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford Law School, testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, on Dec. 4.
A television monitor displays a quote as constitutional law experts testify during a hearing in Washington, on Dec. 4.
From left, Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley are sworn in before testifying during a hearing in Washington, on Dec. 4.
Jennifer Fisher, center, and Cathy Marino-Thomas, left, both of New York City, wait in line to attend a hearing, in Washington, on Dec. 4.
Prof. Jonathan Turley listens during a House Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Dec. 4.
Republican ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) speaks to an aide as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) looks on in Washington, on Dec. 4.
Constitutional scholar Noah Feldman of Harvard University testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Dec. 4 in Washington, DC.
The 300 page Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report is seen after being released by the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on Dec. 3 in Washington. The House released a sweeping impeachment report outlining evidence of what it calls Trump’s wrongdoing toward Ukraine. The findings will serve as the foundation for debate over whether the 45th President should be removed from office.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) addresses Capitol Hill reporters ahead of a committee vote on its findings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington Dec. 3.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addresses Capitol Hill reporters after the Senate Republicans policy lunch on Dec. 3 in Washington.
The report from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump is photographed on Dec. 3 in Washington.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is followed by reporters as he walks on Capitol Hill on Dec. 3 in Washington.
The Capitol is seen on Dec. 2, as lawmakers return from the Thanksgiving recess. The House impeachment Report on President Trump will be unveiled Monday behind closed doors as Democrats push ahead with the inquiry despite the White House’s declaration it will not participate in the first Judiciary Committee hearing.
Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia on the National Security Council, departs after testifying at a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Nov. 21.
David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, leaves after testifying, on Nov. 21.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., with committee staffer Daniel Noble at left, concludes a week of public impeachment hearings, on Nov. 21.
U.S. Representative Denny Heck (D-WA) directs a question to Fiona Hill, former senior director for Europe and Russia, on Nov. 21.
A photo of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is displayed on a monitor as former White House national security aide Fiona Hill, and David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, testify before the House Intelligence Committee, on Nov. 21.
U.S. Representative Mike Conaway (R-TX) questions witnesses, on Nov. 21.
Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., is seen in the audience during the House Intelligence Committee hearing, on Nov. 21.
Former White House national security aide Fiona Hill sits next to David Holmes, a U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, before testifying on Nov. 21.
Ranking member Devin Nunes (R-CA) makes an opening statement as Chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) listens before testimony by Fiona Hill, the National Security Council’s former senior director for Europe and Russia, and David Holmes, an official from the American embassy in Ukraine, before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 21.
Fiona Hill testifies on Nov. 21.
David Holmes testifies on Nov. 21.
Fiona Hill, left, and David Holmes, are sworn in to testify on Nov. 21.
David Holmes, arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 21.
Fiona Hill arrives to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 21.
Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale testifies during the House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20.
Laura Cooper (R), deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, and David Hale (L), under secretary of state for political affairs, are sworn in prior to testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 20.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, and State Department official David Hale, left, testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 20.
Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper, right, and State Department official David Hale, arrive to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on, Nov. 20.
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland leaves the Longworth House Office Building after testifying during the House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 20.
Rep. Michael Turner (R-OH) questions Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, during testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, on Nov. 20.
Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) questions Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, during a House Intelligence Committee, on Nov. 20.
Members of the audience applaud after Gordon Sondland, the U.S ambassador to the European Union, testified before the House Intelligence Committee, on Nov. 20.
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) questions Gordon Sondland, US Ambassador to the European Union, during a House Intelligence Committee, on Nov. 20.
President Donald Trump holds his notes while speaking to the media before departing from the White House on Nov. 20, in Washington, DC. President Trump spoke about the impeachment inquiry hearings currently taking place on Capitol Hill.
Ambassador Gordon Sondland, testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 20.
Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, questions Ambassador Gordon Sondland as he testifies on Nov. 20.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks to reporters during a break in the testimony by Ambassador Gordon Sondland on Nov. 20.
Daniel Goldman, director of investigations for the House Intelligence Committee Democrats, left, questions U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland as he testifies before the Committee on Nov. 20.
Ambassador Gordon Sondland, appears before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill during the House impeachment inquiry hearings on Nov. 20.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., questions Ambassador Gordon Sondland as he testifies before the Committee on Nov. 20.
From left, Steve Castor, the Republican staff attorney, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas, listen as Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies on Nov. 20.
A photographer covers a House Intelligence Committee hearing featuring witness Ambassador Gordon Sondland on Nov. 20.
Ambassador Gordon Sondland takes his seat to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Nov. 20.
Sondland speaks with his lawyer Robert Luskin as he testifies on Nov. 20.
Sondland is sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 20.
Sondland, right, walks to the hearing room on Nov. 20.
Ambassador Kurt Volker, left, former special envoy to Ukraine, testifies during a public impeachment hearing on Nov. 19.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and ranking member Devin Nunes, R-Calif., right, listen as Ambassador Kurt Volker (not pictured) testifies before the House Intelligence Committee, on Nov. 19.
Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, questions Ambassador Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council (not pictured), as they testify on Nov. 19.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., questions Ambassador Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council, as they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 19.
Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) listens during a hearing before the House Intelligence Committee hearing, on Nov. 19.
Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council speaks as former US Special Envoy for Ukraine, Kurt Volker, looks on during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Nov. 19.
Ambassador Kurt Volker, left, former special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, a former official at the National Security Council are sworn in to testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 19.
Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, leaves the Longworth building after testifying during the House Intelligence Committee hearing, into President Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to tie US aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 19.
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, departs following the hearing on Nov. 19.
Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, uses a poster of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he questions National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (not pictured) on Nov. 19.
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, questions Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (not pictured) on Nov. 19.
Reporters listen during the House Intelligence Committee hearing, on Nov. 19.
People in the audience listen as Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (not pictured) testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Nov. 19.
National Security Council Ukraine expert Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman testifies during the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 19.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., gives his opening remarks as Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, testify on Nov. 19.
A quote is displayed on a monitor as Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman (not pictured) testify on Nov. 19
Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, testifies during the House Intelligence Committee hearing, on Nov. 19.
Ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Devin Nunes talks with minority legal counsel Steve Castor during the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence public hearing on the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald J. Trump, on Nov. 19.
Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, and National Security Council aide Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, are sworn in before they testify before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on Nov. 19.
96/96 SLIDES
Slideshow by photo services
Republicans on the committee sought to vigorously defend Trump, using parliamentary maneuvers, process complaints and occasional theatrics to disrupt the hearing and accuse Democrats of abusing the impeachment process in pursuit of a political vendetta.
“That I think is an abuse of power,” said Rep. F. James Sensenbrenner Jr. (R-Wis.), criticizing Democrats for exposing phone calls involving a GOP member of Congress after subpoenaing phone records of some of Trump’s associates. “They should be ashamed of themselves … Folks, you have made Joe McCarthy look like a piker with what you’ve done with the electronic surveillance involved.”
The hearing did not reveal much new information about the underlying conduct at the heart of the impeachment inquiry, instead allowing committee lawyers to summarize the extensive existing evidence and present opposing sides of the case. With dueling staff counsel arguing for and against impeachment — and at one point questioning one another — the hearing showcased how partisan the proceedings had become ahead of the release of articles for ousting Trump from office.
The partisan rancor at Monday’s hearing belied the growing closed-door cooperation between the two parties on other issues as they negotiate with the White House to complete several major legislative agreements before the end of the year. With pending deals on budget measures, a North American trade agreement and a new paid family leave initiative, Congress faced the prospect of ending 2019 with a rush of bipartisan legislation to go along with a party-line impeachment vote in the House that would be followed by a Senate trial early next year.
As the hearing was taking place Monday, the Justice Department released a report that undercut Trump’s attempt to cast himself as a victim of a long-running attempt by establishment figures to delegitimize his presidency.
The long-awaited report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz examining the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections rebutted GOP allegations of illegal spying and political bias in the probe begun ahead of the 2016 election but found serious faults in other areas.
Horowitz concluded the FBI began its investigation, known as Crossfire Hurricane, on legitimate grounds.
But the report also asserted that some FBI officials played down exculpatory evidence they found about Trump associates as the probe went on, and Horowitz was particularly critical of applications the FBI made to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Trump seized on these findings Monday, as he sought to cast both the FBI investigation into his contact with Russia and the House Democrats’ Ukraine investigation as part of one overarching plot.
“This was an overthrow of government, this was an attempted overthrow and a lot of people were in on it and they got caught, they got caught red-handed,” he told reporters.
Trump will meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of Russia on Tuesday, according to a senior administration official who was not authorized to disclose the meeting. As he faces charges of soliciting Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, he will hold talks with the top diplomat of Russia, which intelligence officials say interfered in the 2016 election.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met for the first time with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Monday to discuss ways to end a military confrontation between the two countries that has cost 13,000 lives.
Trump’s actions toward Ukraine are at the heart of the impeachment case against him.
Democrats allege that Trump withheld a White House meeting and military aid for Ukraine to pressure Zelensky — who wanted to show Moscow the United States stood firmly behind his new administration — to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as a probe of an unfounded theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Democrats also contend Trump’s directive to restrict top administration officials from testifying before Congress was part of a broader effort to cover up his actions and obstruct congressional oversight.
Trump spent Sunday tweeting and retweeting dozens of times to express his displeasure with the House impeachment process, which he has called a “hoax” and a “sham.”
He opted against sending a lawyer or White House representative to the hearing Monday. Democrats argued that Trump failed to mount an aggressive public defense of his conduct because he lacked one.
The hearing allowed both sides to sharpen their arguments ahead of a historic committee vote on whether to send articles of impeachment to the House floor.
“Such conduct is clearly impeachable,” Nadler said of Trump’s actions toward Ukraine at the end of the hearing. “This committee will proceed accordingly.”
Republicans argued throughout the hearing that Trump eventually released the aid to Ukraine without any investigations into Biden, something that occurred after a whistleblower came forward to allege wrongdoing. They said Trump was within his rights to block his top aides from testifying while the courts decide on the issue of executive privilege.
Republicans also sought to undercut the witnesses who did decide to testify publicly, including several Trump administration appointees who provided damning testimony about the president’s Ukraine policy.
Several Republican lawmakers openly criticized Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the European Union, who said last month that there was a “quid pro quo” requiring Ukraine to announce investigations into Democrats before Trump would meet with Zelensky at the White House.
In his opening remarks Monday, GOP lawyer Stephen R. Castor pointed out more than 600 references to Sondland in the Intelligence Committee report, suggesting that Democrats had leaned heavily on an unreliable witness in making their case.
“Sondland as a witness — he’s a bit of an enigma,” Castor said during a lengthy colloquy with another GOP lawyer aimed at casting doubt about one of the few witnesses who spoke directly to Trump. “He stated that he doesn’t have notes because he doesn’t take notes and he conceded that he doesn’t have recollections of a lot of these issues.”
Trump has previously quoted from Sondland’s testimony to defend himself, saying that he told the ambassador that he wanted “no quid pro quo” from Ukraine.
Well accustomed to one another’s arguments after several weeks of private and public testimony, lawmakers from both parties used Monday’s hearing to try to poke holes in the opposing side’s case.
Nadler, for example, used his opening remarks to preemptively dismiss a GOP complaint about the fast-moving impeachment timeline.He also referenced Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani, who traveled to Ukraine earlier this month to meet with officials who have peddled unsubstantiated allegations of misconduct by Biden and an unfounded theory that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the 2016 election.
“As we proceed today, we will hear a great deal about the speed with which the House is addressing the president’s actions,” he said. “To the members of this committee, to the members of the House, and to my fellow citizens, I want to be absolutely clear: The integrity of our next election is at stake. Nothing could be more urgent.”
Trump said Saturday that Giuliani would be making a report to Attorney General William P. Barr and to Congress about his findings.
On Monday, Giuliani said he wanted to present the information to congressional Republicans ahead of any impeachment vote.
“I was going to do an outline and present it at the convenience of the Republicans in Congress and the attorney general at the end of this week,” Giuliani said during an interview on “War Room: Impeachment,” a podcast hosted by former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon.
While House Democrats are widely expected to pass articles of impeachment and the GOP-run Senate is unlikely to vote to convict Trump, Giuliani’s potential intervention signaled that the process could take more dramatic turns before reaching its conclusion.
On Monday, Nadler said that he would not agree to call witnesses sought by the GOP, including Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and the anonymous whistleblower who tried to reveal Trump’s irregular Ukraine policy. In a letter to Rep. Douglas A. Collins (Ga.), the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, Nadler noted that the panel already tabled those requests at its meeting last week.
“And I see no reason to reconsider those requests,” he said.
rachael.bade@washpost.com
mike.debonis@washpost.com
elise.viebeck@washpost.com
toluse.olorunnipa@washpost.com
Colby Itkowitz, Devlin Barrett, Karoun Demirjian, John Wagner and Ashley Parker contributed to this report.
Fellow Conservative: Change in Washington means changing the people we send there, and that means electing courageous freedom fighters who will stand up to the liberals in Congress and support President Trump. House Freedom Fund has identified six priority candidates who need your support now. These candidates have proven records of fighting for less government and more […]
CauseACTION is pleased to support Glenn Beck's launch of "Real Estate Agents I Trust". Glenn's network of dedicated, trustworthy Real Estate Agents are here to help you with one of the most important investments in your life. Visit this post to get started and be assured of a great, professional moving experience.
Sponsored
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
More Topics
More
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here:
Cookie Policy