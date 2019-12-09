Border apprehensions dropped for the sixth straight month in November showing once again that Trump administration efforts to curb illegal immigration are working:

The Trump administration on Monday touted the sixth consecutive monthly drop in apprehensions of migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying its stringent measures to restrict access to the U.S. asylum system have sent a powerful message deterring would-be migrants from Central America and around the world. U.S. authorities apprehended about 21,000 adults, 9,000 families with children and more than 3,000 unaccompanied minors in November, a significant decline from the more 133,000 migrants encountered in May, when an unprecedented surge of U.S.-bound Central American families peaked and overwhelmed detention centers along the border.

Today, Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan gave a press conference touting the numbers and concluding that the era of “catch and release” at the border is over.

“The number of enforcement actions involving families have declined 85 percent since the May high of over 88,000,” Morgan said. He continued, “And why are the numbers dropping so drastically? Because we have all but ended catch and release. If you’re a family from the norther triangle countries, you’re no longer released into the interior of the United States simply because you have a child.

“Coming to our border, illegally entering, filing false claims with a child is no longer your automatic passport in the United States. You will no longer be allowed into this country, often never to be heard from again.”

Morgan added, “Our message to these families is to remain home.” He warned migrants not to put their lives into the hands of smugglers saying, “They’re lying to you. The era of catch and release is done.”

Later, during a Q&A that followed his statement, Morgan said that Mexico and the northern triangle countries of Central America had stepped up to help the US deal with the sudden influx of migrants but that ultimately, for the decline to be durable, Congress would have to make changes to the law. You can probably guess what the chances are that Nancy Pelosi will do anything that looks like a win for Trump less than a year before the next presidential election.

Democrats are clearly hoping Trump loses next year in part because they want to dismantle MPP and shut down construction of the border wall. The Washington Post has a piece which analyzes the immigration stance of each Democratic candidate for president. Generally speaking, the candidates are looking for a return to Obama-era policies, including the automatic release of families into the United States. Most of the candidates also support making illegal immigrants eligible for government health care, which would create a tremendous new incentive to draw people to the border.

In other words, the six month decline of illegal immigrants at the border is entirely dependent on policies that won’t exist if Democrats win the White House. If they do, expect to see the number of migrants reaching the border soar to unsustainable levels once again.

Here’s video of Mark Morgan’s press conference:

[embedded content]