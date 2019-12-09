“To the people trolling me and (feminist) [Gloria Steinem] because we said there is no democracy without a woman’s right to choose…I SAID WHAT I F***ING SAID and you’re clueless if you think I’m going to take it back,” the NBC star wrote via Twitter.

“My life *is* more important to me than an unborn fetus’ one. Suck on that,” she added.

As noted by Townhall Katie Yoder, Jamil recently told Harper’s Bazaar that she feels “very passionately about a woman’s right to choose,” a euphemism for abortion-on-demand.

“People have abortions, sometimes a woman just wants her liberty, and we have to normalize that it’s okay just to make that choice for yourself, because your life is as important as a newborn life that doesn’t even exist yet,” she told the magazine.

“It took me a while to understand that the first step in every authoritarian regime is controlling reproduction, and that means controlling us,” Steinem, who dedicated a book she wrote to a doctor who helped her get an illegal abortion, added to the conversation. “Unless we — men and women — have power over our own bodies and voices, there is no such thing as democracy.”

“[E]very authoritarian regime that I have ever read about, including Hitler’s rise to power, every regime starts with controlling reproduction and that means controlling women’s bodies,” the feminist said.

In May, Jamil called her abortion the “best decision” she’s “ever made” while criticizing a pro-life law in Georgia.

“This anti-abortion law in Georgia is so upsetting, inhumane, and blatantly demonstrative of a hatred of women, a disregard for our rights, bodies, mental health, and essentially a punishment for rape victims, forcing to carry the baby of their rapist,” she said on social media. (Note: Jamil is incorrect about the Georgia legislation, which has an explicit caveat for rape, incest, and the life of the mother.)

“I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made. Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially,” she continued. “So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel.”

