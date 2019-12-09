Actress Rosario Dawson is set to join New Jersey’s Democrat Sen. Cory Booker on a four-day tour of Iowa as Booker makes a last-ditch attempt to make a mark in the polls for his campaign for president.

The Luke Cage star told the New York Times that she thinks Booker has proved that he leads with “compassion,” whether he wins the Democrat nomination for 2020 or not.

“However way this campaign is going, it’s already a success, and it has been a success this entire time because of the message that he’s putting out into the world,” Dawson said. “No matter what, I’m having a lot of faith and hope about how this election is going to go based off of just that alone. If this energy translates into this general election, we’re going to be OK.”

Throughout the pre-primary campaign, Dawson has hit the trail off and on with Booker, though her job has mostly kept her rooting from a distance. Booker has also taken breaks from the campaign to attend things for Dawson. For instance, he attended the red-carpet premiere for Zombieland: Double Tap.

In return, Rosario Dawson has praised her boyfriend’s performances on a different stage.

“He’s the only candidate on the stage at the debate talking about, ‘We need to address the child poverty system,’” she said of his debate performances.

Hanging with Booker is not Dawson’s first attempt at political activism. She claims that her friends often call her “Senator Dawson” because she talks about politics so often. “I’ve always been sort of curious about it,” she said.

Indeed, she founded a nonprofit voter registration organization to register Hispanics to vote, and also worked for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign in 2016.

