On the day after the 2016 election, a pro-Trump FBI agent texted another, saying that “shit just got real” and joked that some people would have to “start looking for new jobs,” DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz’s report released Monday reveals.

According to the report, the handling agent, the co-case handling agent, and the special agent for one of the FBI’s Confidential Human Source (CHS), were all fans of Donald Trump, and exchanged text messages about their support.

On November 9, 2016, the special agent texted, “if you hear talk of a special prosecutor…I will volunteer to work [on] the Clinton Foundation.”

He also said that he was “so elated with the election” and said it was like watching the Superbowl.

Regarding these comments, he later told the Office of Inspector General that he “fully expected Hillary Clinton to walk away with the election.”

“But as the returns [came] in…it was just energizing to me to see…[because] I didn’t want a criminal to be in the White House.”

The IG report also makes public the following text message exchange between a handling agent and co-case handling agent for a CHS, both of whom were Trump fans.

“I saw a lot of scared MFers on…[my way to work] this morning. Start looking for new jobs fellas. Haha,” the co-case handling agent said.

“LOL,” the other agent replied.

In another exchange, he said, “Come January I’m going to just get a big bowl of popcorn and sit back and watch.”

The other handling agent replied, “That’s hilarious.”

President Donald Trump and his defenders have repeatedly brought up text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, two former FBI employees who had an affair, as evidence of bias toward Trump in the FBI. The messages display a marked dislike for Trump and his campaign. (RELATED: The FISA Report Is Finally Coming. Here’s What To Know About It)

The full IG report was released Monday, and the report indicates that though there were “serious performance failures” within the DOJ’s handling of the Russia investigation, the opening of the investigation was not in fact motivated by political bias against Trump.