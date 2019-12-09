Professed purveyors of civil liberties refusing to speak out against releasing of privileged phone records are sacrificing their cause “on the alter of Trump’s impeachment,” according civil liberties legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

“Every civil libertarian, the ACLU, everybody who cares about civil liberties in the Constitution should be up in arms at the tactics being used by this congressional committee to obtain evidence,” Dershowitz told Monday’s “America Talks Live” about Rep. Adam Schiff’s, D-Calif., House Intelligence Committee in pursuit of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

“And, yet, we don’t hear a word from civil libertarians, because they like the end result. They want to see Trump impeached, so they’re prepared to sacrifice basic civil liberties on the alter of Trump’s impeachment.”

Dershowitz rejected House Democrats’ partisan arguments for grounds of impeachment because “none of them satisfy the constitutional criteria for impeachment” and our democracy’s check on their abuse of power will come in the November 2020 elections.

“I think people who vote for impeachment without satisfying the constitutional criteria are going to have to pay a price at the ballot box,” Dershowitz told host John Cardillo.

Constitutional checks and balances are also being abused by House Democrats in this impeachment attempt, because they are “ignoring” the Judicial branch to “circumvent the Constitution,” according to Dershowitz.

“What’s going on for the most part in this impeachment is the Democrats are ignoring the third branch of government, the Judicial branch,” Dershowitz said. “They want the president to comply with subpoenas without challenging them in court. They want to get records and documents without going through court procedures.

“What we’re seeing is kind of diminishing impact of courts, and the courts are supposed to be the referees between the Executive branch and the Legislative branch. And the Legislative branch in this case is eliminating the courts in trying to circumvent the Constitution.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.