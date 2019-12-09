In a move that signifies a return to good graces, President Donald Trump promoted Stephen K. Bannon’s War Room show in a series of tweets linking to the site’s coverage of the Democrat’s impeachment hoax.

The former White House Chief Strategist’s along with his co-hosts, former Breitbart editor Raheem Kassam and former Trump spokesman Jason Miller, regularly dismantles the radical Democrats’ desperate effort to nullify the 2016 election during their a twice-daily broadcast, War Room Impeachment.

The Army to stop impeachment is more powerful, authentic, and informative than the radical, progressive left’s attempt and undermine the American vote.

Directing his 67.4 million followers to Bannon’s comprehensive coverage of impeachment, Trump retweeted a slew of articles published by the War Room on Sunday.

READ: The White House’s ‘Bring It On’ Letter to House Democrats #WarRoomImpeachment https://t.co/DllOF476v7 — The War Room (@WarRoom2020) December 7, 2019

Guardian: Nancy Pelosi is Bungling the Impeachment Inquiry #WarRoomImpeachment https://t.co/mNkYGagdkJ — The War Room (@WarRoom2020) December 7, 2019

FLASHBACK: Media Called Biden-Ukraine Relationship ‘Fishy’ in 2014 #WarRoomImpeachment https://t.co/CjDIxLok3Q — The War Room (@WarRoom2020) December 7, 2019

OH MY JOBS! – U.S. Economy Adds 266,000 Jobs in November #WarRoomImpeachment https://t.co/gDrgkwm8Zl — The War Room (@WarRoom2020) December 7, 2019

Canada Just Lost the Equivalent of 650,000 Jobs as Trump’s Economy Roars #WarRoomImpeachment https://t.co/gZK03BpIca — The War Room (@WarRoom2020) December 7, 2019

Trump Trounces Obama Approval Rating at Same Point of Presidencies #WarRoomImpeachment https://t.co/duUE7N9D5p — The War Room (@WarRoom2020) December 7, 2019

War Room is exclusively focused on the decimating impeachment hoax and will air 7-days a week until the acquittal of President Trump. However, the show will begin covering the 2020 presidential race and immigration after the impeachment scandal falls apart.

The show is currently at the top of the charts on Apple and Spotify since it launched in October and is aired on 150 stations nationwide via Salem Radio network.

Listen Live Here.

The post Bannon’s ‘War Room’ Throws Back To 2016 Glory Days, Energizes Grassroots and Trump Ahead of 2020 appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.