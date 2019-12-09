Attorney General William BarrWilliam Pelham BarrFive things to watch in Russia probe review Trump, GOP shift focus from alleged surveillance abuse to Durham Russia probe Trump: Giuliani to deliver report on Ukraine trip to Congress, Barr MORE told President Trump Donald John TrumpLawmakers prep ahead of impeachment hearing Democrats gear up for high-stakes Judiciary hearing Warren says she made almost M from legal work over past three decades MORE that he thinks the president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiNunes: ‘Sickening’ that Schiff obtained his phone records Meadows: ‘I don’t see a single Republican defecting on impeachment’ Inventing the ‘Deep State’ and draining the real one MORE, is a liability amid increased scrutiny over Giuliani’s involvement in the administration’s policy toward Ukraine as part of the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry, The Washington Post reports.

The newspaper, citing unidentified sources, reports that Barr has expressed concerns to Trump about Giuliani being a liability for the administration. He also reportedly warned Trump in one conversation that the lawyer is not serving him well.

Giuliani’s business dealings in the Ukraine have come under scrutiny in recent weeks as his name comes up in the impeachment proceedings. House Democrats have argued that the lawyer went too far in his efforts to push Kyiv to probe former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden: Buttigieg ‘doesn’t have significant black support even in his own city’ Biden: ‘I’d add’ Warren to my list of potential VP picks How can top Democrats run the economy with no business skill? MORE, a leading 2020 Democratic president candidate, and his son, Hunter, on unfounded allegations of corruption.

The lawyer is also reportedly under scrutiny as part of an ongoing investigation in the Southern District of New York.

However, Giuliani has maintained in his discussions with the president that he is not in trouble with the law, according to the Post.

Reports emerged from the Post and The New York Times last month that Giuliani pursued financial deals in the Ukraine while seeking investigations for the president at the same time. According to both reports, he began negotiations to add Ukraine’s former top prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko and the Ukrainian Ministry of Justice to his client list earlier this year.

The lawyer reportedly suggested taking Lutsenko on as a client while working with the prosecutor to press for probes into the Biden family.

Giuliani has repeatedly denied reports of his business dealings in the Ukraine and contends that neither of the deals were completed.

He also raised eyebrows earlier this month with his recent trip to the Ukraine amid the impeachment inquiry. During the trip, he met with several Ukraine officials as he pushes for more scrutiny on the Biden family.

Trump said last week that Giuliani will be delivering a report on information he uncovered during the trip to Congress and Barr.