Bernie Sanders has responded to new claims from Hillary Clinton that he hurt her presidential campaign by saying that he doesn’t want to “re-run” the last presidential election.

Speaking to the Iowa Press, Sanders was responding to Clinton complaining in an interview with radio host Howard Stern that the Vermont senator “hurt me. There is no doubt about it, [he] hurt me.”

“I’m sorry that Hillary Clinton is re-running 2016…I could take out a letter from Hillary Clinton saying, thank you, Bernie, for working so hard to try to make me the president of the United States,” Sanders said.

“I don’t want to re-run 2016,” Sanders added. “Right now our goal is to defeat Donald Trump. I think I am the strongest candidate to do that. If it turns out that I am not the Democratic nominee I will strongly support anybody else.”

“Now, what I tried to do after she won the primary is to sit down with her staff, and we did, to create a Democratic platform that was as progressive as it could be and that ended up happening,” he said.

