A conservative student was repeatedly slapped by a fellow student at California State University, Sacramento, on Friday — an incident that was captured on video and stemmed from a dispute over an anti-abortion social media post, the Sacramento Bee reported.

The conservative student is black, and the student who reportedly slapped him is white.

What’s the background?

Floyd Johnson II — a member of the Sacramento State College Republicans and its past president — said Keaton Hill on Thursday night commented on a mutual friend’s anti-abortion Facebook post, saying, “I hope that kid on your page dies of whatever cancer they have,” the paper reported.

Johnson and Hill argued online, the Bee said, adding that Hill allegedly told Johnson to say whatever he had to say face-to-face.

As you wish

Johnson told the paper they had class together Friday morning — they’re both seniors and political science majors — and that Hill said “f*** you” to Johnson while walking by him during class.

Johnson added to the Bee that he and a friend, Henry Seufert, confronted Hill just before noon in an academic building lobby — which is when Johnson started recording the showdown.

“What have I done?” Johnson asked Hill, who also was holding a cellphone and apparently recording the interaction. Hill responded, “You’re harassing me,” before making an angry face and slapping at Johnson.

“Whoa, that is not OK!” Johnson told Hill. “That is not OK! You cannot do that, that is battery, that is assault!”

The Bee said Seufert restrained Hill, who appeared to threaten Johnson.

“You’re gonna end up f***in’ dead!” Hill hollered. The Bee said Hill slapped Johnson at least twice before walking away.

The incident caught the attention of conservative figure and Second Amendment activist Kaitlin Bennett — known for posting a photo on Twitter the day after she graduated from Kent State University walking with an AR-10 on campus while carrying her “Come and take it” cap.

Bennett posted video of the altercation on Twitter and called Hill a “deranged leftist and LGBT activist.”

In response, Hill apparently recorded a disturbing video addressed to Bennett, calling her a “bitch” and saying he doesn’t “give a f*** about any of you Republicans who want to shame me for being the proud gay man that I am … and you can kiss my butthole.”

What did Hill have to say about the incident on campus?

“I felt a little intimidated and scared,” Hill told KCRA-TV by phone. “I think maybe my emotions got the best of me, and I tried to swipe the phone out of Floyd’s hand. I never tried to hit him or anyone else. I just wanted him to stop recording me and leave me alone.”

Hill also told student newspaper the State Hornet, “I apologize for lunging at Floyd’s phone, although I strongly emphasize that it was not without provocation.”

Johnson filed a report with university police against Hill, KCRA reported, adding that an email from the college says Hill has been directed by the school to not contact Johnson.

What else did Johnson have to say?

“I like the no-contact order because I do have class with him,” Johnson told the station. “I will have to go back into class and take a final. Thankfully, he’s not going to be in the class with me to take that final. He’ll be taking it in a different location. So I’m happy with that. My safety is protected in that regard.”

As for the incident with Hill, Johnson told the Bee he “didn’t choose to fight back because I’m 6-foot-5 and he’s 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-7 or something. It really would have been unfair. And anyway, the way he was hitting me was open-handed. If he was connecting and actually hurting me, then I would have engaged with him, but in that moment I was more focused on videoing the incident and recording what was going on.”

More from the Bee:

Hill and Johnson were also involved in an altercation last year at a College Republicans event in response to the

Stephon Clark shooting. In a video, Hill tried to slap the person recording a video and called him a homophobic slur while Johnson attempted to restrain an incensed student.

Hill told KCRA that the no-contact order also applies to Johnson: “At this point, I would hope to never to see him again and that would be my resolution.”

Political on-campus clash caught on camera



