House Democrats are expected to reveal two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday that will be voted on later this month, thus cementing their attempts to remove him from office.

The two articles of impeachment will focus on “abuse of power” and “obstructing Congress,” The Washington Post reported.

During Democrats’ impeachment hearings last week on the House Judiciary Committee, liberal Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz noted that the idea that a president could be impeached for “abuse of power” was an absurd notion.

“The Republicans should have challenged Professor Feldman’s assertion that ‘abuse of office’ is a constitutional basis for impeachment,” Dershowitz tweeted. “These words do not appear in the Constitution and such vague criteria were rejected by the Framers.”

Noticeably absent from The Post’s report on what Democrats will introduce articles of impeachment on was “bribery,” which is what their entire impeachment effort has centered around as they have claimed that Trump engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a July 25 phone call.

CNN reported that Democrats were debating adding a third article of impeachment for “obstruction of justice.”

Late last month, far-left Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA) claimed that Trump’s attempts to use the court system to resolve legal matters was “obstruction of justice.”

“So we are not going to allow the president to use obstruction of justice and obstruction of Congress to stop us by saying, well, we need to call more witnesses,” Jayapal continued. “We have had so many witnesses, including the president of the United States, the key early witness to exactly what happened.”

“So I think what Speaker Pelosi is saying is we’re not going to fall into their tactics of delay and trying to use the court system,” Jayapal added. “That is, in and of itself, obstruction of justice, and that is what the president does not seem to understand.”

Jayapal’s comments came in response to Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying, “They keep taking it to court, and, no, we’re not going to wait until the courts decide. That might be information that’s available to the Senate in terms of how far we go and when we go. But we can’t wait for that because, again, it’s a technique. It’s obstruction of justice, obstruction of Congress. So we cannot let their further obstruction of Congress be an impediment to our honoring our oath of office.”

Despite Democrats’ claims, multiple witnesses that were called on to testify in their impeachment inquiry including Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Senior NSC official Tim Morrison, Ambassador Kurt Volker, and Ambassador Gordon Sondland all testified that there was no quid pro quo during Trump’s call with Zelensky.

Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, who is Vice President Mike Pence’s National Security Adviser, later released a statement saying that was on the call and nothing improper happened: “I was on the much-reported July 25 call between President Donald Trump and President Zelensky. As an exceedingly proud member of President Trump’s Administration and as a 34-year highly experienced combat veteran who retired with the rank of Lieutenant General in the Army, I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call. I had and have no concerns.”

