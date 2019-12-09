https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/breaking-doj-ig-releases-report-on-fisa-applications-released-ag-bill-barr-blasts-fbi-launched-intrusive-investigation-of-us-presidential-campaign/

The DOJ Inspector Genereal Michael Horowitz Released his Report on FISA Applications on Monday at Noon–

Here is a link to the full report.

DOJ OIG Releases Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced today the release of a Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation. The DOJ Office of the Inspector General’s (OIG) findings are summarized in the report’s Executive Summary.

Attorney General Bill Barr released a statement today.

