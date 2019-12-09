The DOJ Inspector Genereal Michael Horowitz Released his Report on FISA Applications on Monday at Noon–
Here is a link to the full report.
DOJ OIG Releases Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz announced today the release of a Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation. The DOJ Office of the Inspector General’s (OIG) findings are summarized in the report’s Executive Summary.
BREAKING: IG report officially released. It reveals FBI “fell far short” in vetting accuracy of FISA applications, knowingly withheld exculpatory information, used ‘defensive briefings’ to secretly asses the Trump campaign, used known illegitimate sources, and more.
Attorney General Bill Barr released a statement today.
This AG Barr statement:
“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.”
