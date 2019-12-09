President Trump spoke to the press Saturday at the White House as he departed for Florida for speeches before the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Hollywood and a Republican fundraising dinner in Aventura.

Trump told the waiting reporters that his personal attorney former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani “found plenty” of “good information” during his recent trip to Ukraine and Europe.

Trump then added that he believes Giuliani wants to present a report to the Attorney General William Barr and to Congress. Trump added Giuliani has not told him what he found.



Rudy Giuliani and Viktor Shokin

Giuliani reportedly traveled to Budapest and Ukraine this past week to meet with several Ukrainian officials about corruption.

OAN reporter Chanel Rion has been traveling with Rudy Giuliani and reporting on his investigations in Hungary and Kiev, Ukraine.

In her report released on Sunday night Chanel Rion mentioned that Ukrainian officials showed her six criminal cases involving the Bidens, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Budapest-Kiev-Vienna. Tracking down Ukrainian witnesses we collected hrs of testimony, documents, and stunning revelations. Seems Dem impeachment set loose a chaos from which they are unlikely to recover. If our FBI decides to act, that is…@OANN – https://t.co/toyTU1RPtw pic.twitter.com/YdQDU4FZbT — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) December 8, 2019

The post Breaking: Ukrainian Official Reveals Six Criminal Cases Opened in Ukraine Involving the Bidens appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.