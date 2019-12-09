John Brennan

Former CIA Director John Brennan lashed out at President Trump Monday evening after DOJ IG Michael Horowitz released his 476-page report on FISA abuse.

The report revealed what we knew to be true all along — the FBI defrauded the FISA court and purposely omitted exculpatory information from the FISA judges in order to obtain FOUR FISA warrants on Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.

The FISA abuse report also showed 51 violations and 9 false statements, according to the appendix.

Horowitz, an Obama-appointee however, concluded that the FBI investigation into Trump was justified and not politically motivated.

A completely ridiculous conclusion that was immediately refuted by AG Bill Barr and US Attorney John Durham.

“The damage being inflicted by President Trump on our national conscience & our government is tragic. Members of Congress & staffers who defend & misrepresent his indefensible actions are telling Americans it’s ok to be dishonest, unethical, & corrupt,” Brennan said.

“How far we have fallen,” he added.

John Brennan was the architect of the first failed coup attempt and peddled the phony Hillary-funded dossier to push the Russian collusion canard.

After Russian collusion failed to remove Trump from office, Brennan moved on to his next coup attempt.

According to investigative reporter Paul Sperry, Brennan planted the whistleleaker Eric Ciaramella inside of the Trump White House to spy on the president and thwart the Spygate investigation with another attempted coup.

CIA snitch Eric Ciaramella filed a whistleblower complaint in August over a July 25 phone call President Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky alleging Trump engaged in quid pro quo when he pressured Zelensky to investigate the Biden crime family.

Ciaramella met with Schiff’s staffers before he filed the whistleblower complaint and coordinated the latest coup attempt as the Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry based off of Ciaramella’s complaint.

Brennan celebrated and encouraged an unlimited number of whistleblowers to come forward and file complaints against Trump.

But it’s not over for Brennan because US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham is on the march and he’s the one with real power to take down the coup plotters.

Mr. Durham has already traveled to Italy and other countries as part of his sprawling investigation into how Obama’s corrupt FBI and intel agencies launched and carried out the largest spy operation of a presidential candidate in US history.

Durham, in a rare statement on Monday, indicated that Horowitz was limited in his investigation but he, as a US Attorney tapped by Barr to investigate the origins of Spygate, has additional damning information since he has interviewed witnesses from overseas.

