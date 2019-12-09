“Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade Monday drew comparisons between last week’s deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola and the 2001 terror attacks following revelations that the Florida shooter was a Saudi Arabian national being trained at the airbase.

“Just like the hijackers on 9/11, we bring them behind our lines, we train them to fly, and then they kill us by flying into buildings,” Kilmeade said during an opening segment of the Fox News show. “This guy, radicalized when he goes home a few weeks prior to coming back extremely religious and goes ahead, he is on the other side of the wire and turns his guns on our guys.”

The FBI Sunday said it believes the shooter, a Saudi Air Force lieutenant, acted alone when he killed three people and wounded eight at the Navy base before a deputy sheriff fatally shot him.

It was revealed that the shooter was at the airbase as part of a training program, and Kilmeade on Monday said he could not believe the attack came from a person from a country that is considered an ally of the United States.

He pointed out that the 9/11 attackers were also Saudi nationals who were trained on U.S. soil before they used the training against the United States.

“No other country does this,” he said. “There is a huge risk just like this.”

Kilmeade also said there is a loophole in Florida’s gun laws that allows foreign nationals such as the Pensacola shooter to purchase guns if they have a hunting license.

“You can’t get a gun unless you have a hunting license,” he said. “This guy has a hunting license because he wants to hunt. He takes the gun and hunts down our guys.”