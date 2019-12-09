Cardi B admitted that it was with the help of priests that she was able to finally move past her husband Offset cheating on her.

"When me and my husband got into our issues—you know, he cheated and everything—and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me," the 27-year-old rapper shared for her February Vogue cover story published Monday.

"But it's real-life shit," she added. "If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation."

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper continued, “Then, if you get back with them, it’s like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”

The “Hustlers” star went on to share how “crazy” she thinks it is that everybody on social media “acts like relationships is perfect.”

“I’m around so many women, and there’s always a woman talking about how she loves her man, but her man is not financially stable, or she has a problem with his mom, or the sex is not as good anymore,” Cardi explained. “Everybody has issues.”

“I believe in forgiveness,” she added. “I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it’s really us against the world.”

The rapper continued, “He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you’re betraying the person that has your back the most. Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I’ll beat your ass if you cheat on me.”

It comes after the two celebrities secretly tied the knot in September 2017 and then split up for five months after reports surfaced of Offset cheating on the “PRESS” hitmaker.