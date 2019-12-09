Democrats preparing to adopt articles of impeachment against President Trump would need to turn at least 20 Senate Republicans against their party’s president to convict.

But a House Republican contends it may be much harder than that. Missouri Republican Rep. Jason Smith and more than two dozen colleagues argue Senate Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for president have made up their minds already, which would disqualify them from serving on an impartial jury.

That would mean the Democrats would lose an additional five votes.

In the Hill, Smith wrote, Democrats have been plotting “to take down Donald Trump … since election day in 2016.”

“For years they fed the American people lies of Russian collusion, which Robert Mueller himself proved was a total hoax. Now Democrats have shifted to their latest attempt to oust President Trump: Ukraine. Even the New York Times admitted in a November column that the Ukraine hoax is a ‘do-over’ for their failed Russian collusion narrative to bring down the president,” he wrote.

If successful, Smith concluded, the Democrats “could forever alter the landscape of our democratic process.”

He pointed out that Article I, Section 3, Clause 6 of the United States Constitution “requires senators to swear an oath when sitting on a trial of impeachment. This oath, which is enshrined in our Constitution and laid out in Rule XXV of the Senate Rules in Impeachment Trials, requires senators to, ‘do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws: So help me God.'”

However, Smith argued, “It is simply impossible for those senators running for office with the sole purpose of removing Donald Trump to uphold that oath.”

Smith said that along with more than two dozen colleagues he is “calling for all senators who are actively running for the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination to recuse themselves from the United States Senate’s impeachment trial.”

“During an impeachment trial, the vice president is required to relinquish his position as president of the Senate to the chief justice due to the clear conflict of interest. Senators actively seeking election to the presidency of the United States should be required to do the same. The conflict of interest arising from this situation is far more profound than that of the vice president, who has already tied his political reputation to the reputation of the president he serves.”

He said the Senate has “unilateral” authority to set rules for its own proceedings, “including by precluding members with a conflict of interest from participating.”

The congressman said: “The members of the United States Senate seeking election to the presidency have already reached a verdict, dismissing the fundamental principle of our democracy that Americans are innocent until proven guilty. In their race to the left, candidates have been calling for President Trump’s impeachment for months, even before the launch of any official impeachment inquiry. How can they now swear to act as an impartial juror?”

Among the Democratic stable of candidates are Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Michael Bennet and Amy Klobuchar.

Said Smith: “As legislators, we all share the same commitment to protecting our Constitution and the democratic institutions it enshrined. Thus far, the politically motivated impeachment of President Donald J. Trump in the House of Representatives has been devoid of fairness and ripe with bias, and it threatens to shake the foundations of our democracy. The Republican majority in the Senate must act to ensure the trial does not become another opportunity for political grandstanding and attacks on our democracy. If Democrats fail to learn the lessons of their political impeachment hoax, we can only expect the charade to be repeated again.”