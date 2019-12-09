DECEMBER 9–An argument about the impeachment hearings targeting Donald Trump turned violent Friday evening when a man allegedly shoved his 60-year-old girlfriend to the ground in the couple’s Florida residence, cops allege.

According to a police report, Ernest Ford, 62, and his girlfriend of seven years became “engaged in a verbal dispute about the impeachment hearings” around 7:45 PM on December 6.

Court records do not further describe the nature of the pair’s argument over the ongoing congressional inquiry.

The victim told cops that Ford “retreated to a back bedroom in the shared residence and continued the argument.” When the woman made her way to the rear of the Sarasota home “to confront the defendant,” the “altercation became physical.”

The 5’ 10”, 272-pound Ford allegedly “grabbed the victim by her shoulders and pushed her to the ground. The victim obtained a scrape on her right knee.”

Seen above, Ford was arrested at the couple’s residence at Villa Del Sol, a 55-and-older mobile home community. He was booked into the Manatee County jail on a misdemeanor battery charge. Ford was released from custody Saturday after posting $1000 bond. (2 pages)