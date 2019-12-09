(PJ MEDIA) — Illegal immigrants who take jobs in the United States are not covered by union regulations or other protections under the federal National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). This is not surprising, as American laws were not written to cover those who come to this country illegally.

A proposed law currently under consideration in the House of Representatives would change this in drastic and unprecedented ways.

David Williams of the Taxpayer Protection Alliance was first to raise awareness of the dangers of the Protecting the Right to Organize, or PRO Act. Under current regulations, workers seeking to unionize can use signed cards to demonstrate that a clear and commanding majority favor unionizing. At that point, an employer can either accept the unionization, or offer workers a secret ballot election. The latter can prevent coercion by unions and protect workers’ voting privacy. Some workers who do not want to unionize will sign cards to give their fellow workers the opportunity to vote. Elections are overseen by the NLRB to ensure they are fair and free.

