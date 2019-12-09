Marianne Williamson, who is still in the Democratic primary race for president despite being widely dismissed as an unserious candidate, falsely claimed on Sunday evening that President Donald Trump posthumously pardoned cult leader Charles Manson and described it as a “dog whistle.”

Williamson tweeted: “There is something deeply sinister about Trump pardoning Charles Manson, even posthumously. Dog whistles of the very worst possible kind…”

Journalist Yashar Ali caught Williamson’s tweet and posted a screenshot of it and wrote: “This never happened. Williamson just tweeted this. This is a woman who gets furious when she’s told that she’s unserious and not prepared to run.”

Ali noted a follow-up tweet from Williamson where she told someone on Twitter “Yep” in response to them tweeting at her, “What?????”

Williamson, who is generally not taken as a serious candidate by political analysts, was grilled and mocked online over her false claim.

Australian news personality Rita Panahi wrote on Twitter: “But why, Marianne? Why?! And don’t blame this on Trump. This is all on you.”

Panahi added: “Drugs are bad, mmmkay?”

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong wrote, “Stick to reading tea leaves next time,” and later added a screenshot of a possible website that Williamson got her false information from, writing: “Marianne Williamson’s source is just as valid as CNN, I suppose.”

Marianne Williamson’s source is just as valid as CNN, I suppose. pic.twitter.com/2Dw1x930WB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 9, 2019

A fairly popular left-wing Twitter account, that claims to be an attorney, wrote on Twitter: “To which dogs would a hypothetical Manson pardon whistle?”

To which dogs would a hypothetical Manson pardon whistle? https://t.co/CO30a0bTw8 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) December 9, 2019

Williamson later deleted the tweet and issued a correction stating: “I erroneously tweeted that President Trump had posthumously pardoned Charles Manson. Glad To have been wrong.”

Williamson later deleted her tweet that featured her admission that she made a false claim about the president.

Daily Wire Editor-at-Large Josh Hammer wrote an in-depth profile piece on Williamson in September:

Marianne Williamson, a longtime American author, lecturer, and self-help guru, is a candidate for the 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination. Williamson is one of the more heterodox candidates in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential field, and has a long-time history as something of a Twitter sensation. Williamson has a decades-long history as a social activist: Among other ventures, she founded a food delivery program for AIDS patients (Project Angel Food), co-founded a pro-peace group called Peace Alliance, and has written four New York Times number one bestsellers. She has also dedicated large parts of her professional career to empowering women in both a personal and professional context. Williamson, who was born in Houston, is Jewish and (along with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)) would become the first Jewish nominee for a major American political party, if successfully nominated. She studied for two years at Pomona College, although she subsequently dropped out. She published her first book in 1992, and spent much of the 1990s and 2000s as a frequent television guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show,” among other popular programs. According to recent 2020 Democratic presidential polling, Williamson polls at 0-3% support.

Continue reading: Where Does Marianne Williamson Stand On The Issues? Here’s Everything You Need To Know.