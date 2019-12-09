https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/democrat-leader-joe-biden-is-cracking-up-so-bad-theyre-making-cartoons-about-his-gaffes/

Former Obama Vice President Joe Biden is cracking up.

As the news of his corrupt pay-for-play actions in the Ukraine involving his son Hunter’s ties to Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma, he is having a hard time responding to questions –

He can’t remember the state’s he’s in –

It’s so bad for Biden that individuals are making cartoons of his bizarre gaffes –

As we learn more about Burisma and Joe Biden and as Biden exposes more of his current mental state, Biden’s numbers in the polls will continue to plummet.  This is not good news for former President Obama who is counting on Biden winning so he can cover up more of the Obama crimes.

