Former Obama Vice President Joe Biden is cracking up.

As the news of his corrupt pay-for-play actions in the Ukraine involving his son Hunter’s ties to Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma, he is having a hard time responding to questions –

Joe is cracking up over questions surrounding Ukraine, Hunter and an unmistakable conflict of interest that the MSM is only now picking up on. This is quickly becoming a Greek tragedy with the spineless elite folding under pressure like a cheap suit. pic.twitter.com/q6MYapTKPQ — Scott Adams Show (@scottadamsshow) December 6, 2019

He can’t remember the state’s he’s in –

Joe Biden thinks he’s in Iowa while he’s in New Hampshire Last week he thought he was in Ohio while he was in Iowa In October, he thought he was in Vermont while he was in New Hampshire This is a pattern of concerning behavior Where is the media? 🤔pic.twitter.com/WomooQZgWw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 9, 2019

It’s so bad for Biden that individuals are making cartoons of his bizarre gaffes –

#Biden at his best in cartoon mode. Thank you internet. pic.twitter.com/U9tzNfg1Ot — Ronnie Park (@soundoutron) December 2, 2019

As we learn more about Burisma and Joe Biden and as Biden exposes more of his current mental state, Biden’s numbers in the polls will continue to plummet. This is not good news for former President Obama who is counting on Biden winning so he can cover up more of the Obama crimes.

