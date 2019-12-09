Schumer added that “if Durham was so nonpolitical, he never would have issued that statement.”
But Democrats largely trained their fire throughout Monday on Barr, who was confirmed to his job in a 54-45 vote largely along party lines.
“Barr deliberately deceived the public about the Mueller report, and he’s deceiving the public again by ignoring the IG’s finding that opening the Trump/Russia investigation was justified,” she tweeted.
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) December 9, 2019
Sen. Chris Van HollenChristopher (Chris) Van HollenThe Hill’s Morning Report – Dem dilemma on articles of impeachment Graham, Van Hollen warn Pompeo that ‘patience’ on Turkey sanctions ‘has long expired’ Overnight Energy: Protesters plan Black Friday climate strike | ‘Father of EPA’ dies | Democrats push EPA to abandon methane rollback MORE (D-Md.) added that “Barr should stop covering up for Trump and stick with facts.”
This report debunks Trump’s spurious claims that he was the target of a political conspiracy and witch hunt. He will, of course, try to spin some errors by the FBI to claim otherwise. Meanwhile, Barr should stop covering up for Trump and stick with facts. https://t.co/Zwnr0ns5ov
— Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) December 9, 2019
Horowitz released the findings of his nearly two year investigation on Monday, including finding that the FBI’s decision to open up the investigation was not driven by political bias. He’s scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.
He also concluded the bureau had “an authorized purpose” to launch an investigation to “obtain information about, or to protect against, a national security threat or federal crime, even though the investigation also had the potential to impact constitutionally protected activity.”
But Barr, contradicting the IG, said Horowitz’s report showed that the FBI opened an “intrusive” investigation “on the thinnest of suspicions,” and that there was an “insufficient” basis to justify steps taken in the FBI’s investigation.