This report debunks Trump’s spurious claims that he was the target of a political conspiracy and witch hunt. He will, of course, try to spin some errors by the FBI to claim otherwise. Meanwhile, Barr should stop covering up for Trump and stick with facts. https://t.co/Zwnr0ns5ov — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) December 9, 2019

Horowitz released the findings of his nearly two year investigation on Monday, including finding that the FBI’s decision to open up the investigation was not driven by political bias. He’s scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

He also concluded the bureau had “an authorized purpose” to launch an investigation to “obtain information about, or to protect against, a national security threat or federal crime, even though the investigation also had the potential to impact constitutionally protected activity.”