The DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz finally released his report on FISA applications during the 2016 elections–

Here is a link to the full report.

Attorney General Bill Barr released a statement today BLASTING the Obama-Comey FBI.

Earlier this afternoon President Trump responded to this historic investigation.

President Trump: They fabricated evidence and they lied to the courts and they did all sorts of things to have it go their way. And this is something that we can never allow to happen again. The report actually, and especially when you look into it, the details of the report are far worse than anything I would have even imagined. What they were doing and what they would have done… This was an attempted overthrow, and a lot of people were in on it and they got caught. They got caught red-handed. And I look forward to the Durham Report which is going to come out in the not too distant future… He’s got his own info, which is this info plus plus plus. It’s an incredible thing that happened and I’m glad they got caught.”